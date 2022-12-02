5 Indian players who have underpriced themselves for IPL 2023 Auction

The IPL 2023 Auction will take place later this month. Around 1,000 players have registered themselves for the mini auction. However, because of the IPL's squad size limits, only a maximum of 87 players can earn contracts from the franchises.

Fans should note that 714 Indian players have enrolled their names for this year's auction. The list features 19 internationally capped Indian players, 91 IPL capped Indian players and 604 uncapped players.

Like all previous auctions, the BCCI has allowed players to set their own reserve price for the IPL 2023 Auction. The base price is the minimum amount which a player expects from a franchise. The lowest base price is ₹20 lakh, while the highest is ₹2 crore.

Surprisingly, not a single Indian player has listed himself in the ₹2 crore and ₹1.5 crore price categories. There are three Indians in the ₹1 crore band, while all the others are in the categories below ₹1 crore.

In this listicle, we will look at five such Indian cricketers who have underpriced themselves for the IPL 2023 Auction.

#1 Mayank Agarwal - ₹1 crore

It is tough to understand how a player who had a salary of ₹14 crore and was the captain of an IPL team just a few months ago has decided to go in with a base price of ₹1 crore in the IPL 2023 Auction.

Mayank Agarwal was the captain and the number one retention of the Punjab Kings (PBKS) team ahead of the IPL 2022 Mega Auction. It then looked like Agarwal would be the face of the franchise for at least three to four seasons.

However, PBKS released him due to his disappointing showing. Agarwal is one of the top openers in India, and he could have earned contracts by placing himself in the ₹2 crore or ₹1.5 crore categories. However, he has decided to keep a ₹1 crore base price.

#2 Ishant Sharma - ₹75 lakh

Ishant Sharma is not a member of India's T20I squad, but he is an experienced fast bowler who can trouble the opposition batters in the powerplay and middle overs. A veteran like Sharma could also help the team's young fast bowlers.

Considering his experience, Sharma should have been in the ₹1 crore category. However, his base price is ₹75 lakh.

#3 Jaydev Unadkat - ₹50 lakh

Saurashtra fast bowler Jaydev Unakdat has been one of the top performers in domestic cricket. If used well, he could be an asset to any IPL franchise.

Unadkat was among the highest-paid players in the IPL once upon a time. But this season, he is entering the IPL 2023 Auction with a base price of ₹50 lakh.

#4 Manish Pandey - ₹1 crore

IPL's first Indian centurion Manish Pandey has set a base price of ₹1 crore like his Karnataka teammate Mayank Agarwal. Both Agarwal and Pandey did not have a great IPL season in 2022, but they are among the most talented and experienced Indian batters in the auction pool.

It would be surprising if either of the two names go unsold since they have leadership experience as well.

#5 Ajinkya Rahane - ₹50 lakh

Ajinkya Rahane had a decent IPL season with the Kolkata Knight Riders earlier this year, but they did not retain him for the upcoming tournament. Rahane has reduced his base price from ₹1 crore to ₹50 lakh ahead of this year's auction.

It seems like the veteran Indian opener has set a low base price so as to attract interest from multiple franchises at the IPL 2023 Auction.

