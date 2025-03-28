5 IPL 2025 cricketers who weren’t even teenagers when RCB last beat CSK at Chepauk ft. Rachin Ravindra, Shubman Gill

The latest season of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2025) started on Saturday, March 22, with a blockbuster match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). RCB recorded a comprehensive win against KKR at the Eden Gardens that night.

The Bengaluru-based franchise have now reached Chennai for their second match of IPL 2025, against five-time champions and arch-rivals Chennai Super Kings. This match will be played at Chepauk's MA Chidambaram Stadium.

While RCB won their last match against CSK in IPL 2024, that game was played in Bengaluru. Surprisingly, the last time RCB won a match against CSK at Chepauk was back on May 21, 2008, during the inaugural season of IPL. Almost 17 years have passed since that game.

On that note, here's a look at five current IPL 2025 stars who were not even teenagers when RCB last beat CSK at Chepauk.

#1 Rachin Ravindra

Current Chennai Super Kings all-rounder Rachin Ravindra hit the winning runs for his team in their IPL 2025 season opener against the Mumbai Indians. He scored a fine half-century to help CSK win the game in Chennai.

It is pertinent to note that Ravindra is 25 years and 130 days old at the time of writing. It means he was around eight years old when RCB last beat CSK at Chepauk.

#2 Tristan Stubbs

Another overseas star to feature on the list is Delhi Capitals' South African all-rounder Tristan Stubbs, who can also keep wickets. He is known for his explosive shots with the willow.

Stubbs is 24 years and 226 days old at the time of writing. He was around seven years old when RCB emerged victorious against CSK at Chepauk in 2008.

#3 GT captain in IPL 2025 - Shubman Gill

Gujarat Titans captain Shubman Gill is 25 years and 201 days old at the time of writing. Gill is also the world number one batter in ICC men's ODI Rankings and the vice-captain of India's 50-over team currently.

It may surprise a few fans that Gill was not even a teenager when RCB last beat CSK at Chepauk. Born in 1999, Gill was around nine years old when RCB defeated CSK in 2008.

#4 Rinku Singh

Hailing from Aligarh, Rinku Singh is 27 years and 167 days old right now. The Kolkata Knight Riders star came into the limelight when he smashed five back-to-back sixes against Yash Dayal in IPL 2023.

Singh has become one of India's most popular cricketers since that game. Back in 2008, when RCB beat CSK at Chepauk, Rinku was almost 11 years old.

#5 Prabhsimran Singh

Punjab Kings' big-hitting wicketkeeper batter Prabhsimran Singh is 24 years and 230 days old right now. The wicketkeeper has made a name for himself by providing stellar starts to the Punjab-based IPL franchise at the top of the order in recent IPL seasons.

Singh was born on August 10, 2000. He was just a couple of months away from his eighth birthday on the day the Royal Challengers Bengaluru defeated the Chennai Super Kings at Chepauk.

It will be interesting to see if RCB can finally end their winless run against CSK at Chepauk in IPL 2025.

