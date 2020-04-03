5 IPL records unlikely to be broken any time soon

A look at 5 IPL records that would take some beating.

These include both individual and team records in the 11-year history of the competition.

Chris Gayle

The Indian Premier League (IPL) is all about action. Big hits, acrobatic fielding and skilful bowling - all give the fans plenty of reasons to rejoice.

Ever since its inception in 2008, it has provided some incredible moments that cannot be forgotten in a hurry. There has been no dearth of stellar performances in the 11-year-old competition.

Considering the fast-paced nature of the T20 game, records are set or broken on a regular basis in the IPL. On that note, let us take a look at 5 records in the competition that might remain unbroken for a long time.

# 5: Longest win streak (Kolkata Knight Riders)

Kolkata Knight Riders have lifted the IPL trophy twice

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) are one of the most successful teams in IPL history.

Despite having a balanced team right from the first season, they had failed to make a mark in the initial few seasons. The arrival of Gautam Gambhir changed their fortunes as his astute leadership worked wonders for the Kolkata based franchise. Caribbean spinner Sunil Narine's addition further strengthened the squad as they went on to win their first title in 2012 by beating Chennai Super Kings in a high-scoring final.

During 2014-15, KKR won 10 games on the trot to register the longest winning streak by any team in the IPL.

Winning just 2 of their first 7 matches in 2014, KKR were on the brink of getting knocked out. Needing a mini-miracle to revive their campaign, Gambhir and Robin Uthappa stepped up.

Courtesy the experienced duo's explosive starts, KKR won 9 consecutive games which included a victory over Kings XI Punjab in the final. Continuing their winning run in 2015, JJR beat Mumbai Indians in their first game before Royal Challengers Bangalore ended the defending champions' record-win streak.

With teams evenly matched in the tournament, it will be tough for any side to beat KKR's record.

# 4: Best bowling figures (Alzarri Joseph)

Alzari Joseph marked his IPL debut with six wickets

The shortest format of the game, in general, has seldom been kind to bowlers. Broader bats, innovative shots and shorter boundaries - all favour the batsman.

But time and again, we have seen some extraordinary performances with the ball.

In the inaugural season of the IPL in 2008, Rajasthan Royals' (RR) then strike bowler Sohail Tanvir produced a performance that got etched in every fans' heart. The left-armer's 6/14 off 4 overs bowled out Chennai Super Kings for an underwhelming 109 which RR chased down without breaking a sweat.

It remained the best bowling figures in an IPL game for 11 long years till Mumbai Indians' Alzarri Joseph re-wrote the record books with a stunning spell of 3.4-1-12-6. The debutant's performance with the ball was key as Mumbai Indians defended their modest target of 137 runs with ease.

With the game evolving to be more in favour of the batsmen, it is hard to see this record being broken anytime soon.

# 3: Highest individual score (Chris Gayle)

Chris Gayle

Arguably, the best player in the T20 format, Chris Gayle owns a number of astonishing records in T20 cricket in general and in the IPL in particular.

A ferocious hitter at the top of the order - the left-hander can take the game away from the opposition within a matter of minutes. Gayle did exactly the same against the now-defunct Pune Warriors in 2013.

In a savage onslaught against the hapless Warriors at the Chinnaswamy stadium in Bengaluru, Gayle romped to the highest individual T20 score of 175 against a hapless Pune Warriors team.

The self-acclaimed 'universe boss' scored his runs off just 66 deliveries, smacking 17 sixes and 13 fours as Pune Warriors fell short of Gayle's score by 42 runs.

During his devastating innings, the left-hander smashed the T20 records for fastest 100 and the highest individual score respectively. If Gayle's record is indeed broken, it will take a herculean effort from any player to do so.

# 2: Highest team total (Royal Challengers Bangalore)

Virat Kohli and Chris Gayle in an animated mood

April 23, 2013 saw plenty of records being broken in a single T20 match. The game is particularly remembered for Gayle who broke respective T20 records for fastest hundred and highest score in a game.

It was a traumatising experience for the Pune Warriors franchise as Gayle picked them apart, lacing his record 175-run innings with 13 boundaries and 17 gigantic sixes.

A late cameo from Abraham de Villiers (31 off 8 balls) helped RCB post a mammoth total of 263/5 on a day. In reply, a deflated Pune Warriors team could muster only 133 runs.

Scoring at more than 13 runs an over, RCB comfortably registered the highest ever score by a team in the IPL, and the fourth-highest by any team in T20 cricket.

# 1: Lowest Team Score (Royal Challengers Bangalore)

Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers

If RCB hold the record of the highest team total in the IPL, they also prop up at the other end of the spectrum. The franchise hold the ignominy of registering the lowest team total in the competition.

The Bengaluru based team failed to breach the 50-run mark in a low-scoring away game at Kolkata Knight Riders in the 2017 edition of the tournament. Having restricted the hosts to a modest goal of 131, sensible batting could have seen RCB romp home.

But it was not to be as the KKR pacers blew away RCB for 49 in under 10 overs, marking the only instance of a team failing to get past 50 in an IPL game.

Nathan Coulter-Nile snared Virat Kohli in the first over before scalping the prized wicket of AB de Villiers to snuff out the RCB resistance. The Australian was ably supported by Chris Woakes and Umesh Yadav before Colin de Grandhomme mopped up the tail.

With the pitches getting flatter and batsmen getting more adventurous, it is unlikely that RCB's record would be broken any time soon.