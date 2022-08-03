5 lesser-known bowlers who have dismissed Virat Kohli in IPL

Virat Kohli is the highest run-scorer in Indian Premier League history with 6,624 runs to his name in 223 matches. He is the only player to have played for the same franchise in all IPL seasons from 2008 to 2022.

The Royal Challengers Bangalore picked him up in the U-19 draft of the 2008 season, and they have always retained them before the IPL Auctions. It goes without saying that Virat Kohli is the best investment made by RCB team owners.

Kohli has achieved enormous success in the league, which is why it is the dream of every bowler to pick up his wicket. Quite a few bowlers have been successful in dismissing Virat, but not all of them have had long IPL careers. Here's a list of five lesser-known bowlers who have dismissed Virat at least once in the IPL.

#1 Ashish Reddy

Ashish Reddy played for the Deccan Chargers and SunRisers Hyderabad from 2012 to 2016. He bowled medium pace and also contributed his bit with the willow in the slog overs.

Reddy took 18 wickets in his IPL career. Interestingly, he managed to dismiss Virat twice. The first was in IPL 2012 when he dismissed him caught out in a match between DC and RCB. A year later, Reddy picked up Kohli's wicket, caught and bowled while donning the SRH jersey.

#2 Harry Gurney

Harry Gurney played eight matches for Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL (Image: Getty)

English pacer Harry Gurney played eight matches for the Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2019. He took seven wickets for KKR, including that of Virat Kohli in a match against RCB at Eden Gardens.

Kohli scored a hundred in that match, but soon after touching the three-figure mark, he handed a catch to Shubman Gill off Gurney's bowling.

#3 Doug Bracewell dismissed Virat Kohli in his only IPL game

Doug Bracewell played only one match in his IPL career (Image: Getty)

Kiwi speedster Doug Bracewell made his IPL debut in 2012 for Delhi Daredevils in a match against RCB. Bracewell took three wickets and scored 12 runs in that game.

His first IPL wicket was Virat Kohli, whom he dismissed caught out when the batter was on eight. Surprisingly, Bracewell never played in the league again despite a decent debut.

#4 Chetanya Nanda

Chetanya Nanda was a leg-spinner who played for the Mumbai Indians in IPL 2009. He made his debut against RCB in Port Elizabeth and dismissed Virat Kohli caught out to open his account in the league.

Nanda took the wicket of Yusuf Pathan in the next match, but managed to play only three games in his IPL career. His last game was against CSK on May 16, 2009.

#5 Pawan Suyal

Left-arm medium pacer Pawan Suyal made his IPL debut for Mumbai Indians in 2013. He took the wicket of Dwayne Bravo on debut but did not play any other matches that season.

In 2014, he was picked in the playing XI for the game against RCB, where he dismissed Virat Kohli caught out. It proved to be Suyal's last IPL wicket as he remained wicketless in his next three games and did not receive more chances to play after that.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far