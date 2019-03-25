5 most underrated players In IPL history

One of the things that has been constant with the Indian Premier League has been the insane fame and recognition that it brings to the players. Probably the IPL’s biggest trait has been its ability to raise the seemingly unknown players to a position of prominence and esteem.

However, despite this, we have seen numerous players over the years that have consistently performed for their respective teams and are yet not regarded in a high position as others.

These players have played for various franchises and have often done the tidy work that has helped their teams remarkably well. However, when you discuss some of the great players who have played in this tournament, one tends to ignore these players and their vital contributions.

Here, we have listed five such players and the importance that they held or still hold for their respective teams.

#5 Mitchell McClenaghan

Mitchell McClenaghen

Mumbai Indians have always had the services of some of the best bowlers in world cricket. The likes of Dilhara Fernando, Lasith Malinga and Zaheer Khan carried the mantle in the earlier years of the IPL.

Afterwards, Malinga continued to be an instrumental figure but Jasprit Bumrah’s sudden upsurge has made him the mainstay in their team. However, amongst all this glitter, Mitchell McClenaghan has managed to carve out a niche for himself.

The Kiwi pacer has had a rather unsatisfactory international career. However, in the IPL, he has become an excellent wicket-taking option for Mumbai Indians. He is someone who has consistently bowled the difficult overs at the start and the end of the innings.

McClenaghan is a southpaw and the pitch at Wankhede generally helps him to generate pace and angle from a higher trajectory. The 32-year-old has taken a staggering 71 wickets in 52 matches at a strike rate of 16.76.

He has taken at least 15 or more scalps in three of the four complete seasons he has played so far. Even in the last season, he notched 14 wickets despite having played only 11 matches.

In one game so far this season, McClenaghan has already taken three wickets and looks set to lead the pace attack this season. In addition to his bowling capabilities, McClenaghan has also been used as a pinch-hitter on certain occasions. Yesterday too, he scalped three crucial wickets in his quota of four overs.

Despite all this, we rarely speak of him in the same bracket as some of the bowlers, don’t we?

