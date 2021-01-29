5 overseas players who might make their debut appearance in IPL 2021

The Indian Premier League (IPL) has been a launching pad for some of the finest young talents in the country. However, the success of the tournament has also attracted interest from overseas.

Players from all around the world are eager to be a part of the cash-rich tournament and showcase their skills. International stars such as AB de Villiers, Chris Gayle, and David Warner have become IPL fan-favourites and treat India as their second home.

However, there are several quality players who are yet to make the cut in one of the world's finest T20 franchise league. While some are established stars for their respective countries, others are emerging talents who are ready to set the IPL on fire.

Here is a look at five such overseas players, who could potentially be making their IPL debut this year.

#1 Kyle Jamieson

Kyle Jamieson

New Zealand speedster Kyle Jamieson's meteoric rise in international cricket has been nothing short of a fairy tale. After making his Test debut against India as a replacement for Neil Wagner, Jamieson was impressive with both bat and ball.

In six Tests so far, the 26-year-old has picked up as many as 36 wickets at a phenomenal average of 13.27. Although he hasn't played a great deal of white-ball cricket so far for New Zealand, his all-round abilities could certainly attract the interest of several IPL franchises.

Former New Zealand speedster Shane Bond feels Jamieson will be one of the sought after players in the IPL 2021 Auction. With Bond being the bowling coach of the Mumbai Indians, it won't be surprising if the defending champions go all out for the tall Kiwi pacer.

#2 Marnus Labuschagne

Marnus Labuschagne

Marnus Labuschagne is currently one of Australia's best batsmen. Although he has shown unbelievable consistency in Test cricket, the 26-year-old believes he possesses the skills to be successful in all three formats.

In just 18 Tests, the right-handed batsman has scored 1885 runs at an outstanding average of 60.80. He also has a decent average of 39.41 in his short ODI career so far. While many might believe Labuschagne's 'technically-sound' game would not be suitable for the T20 format, he is proving his critics wrong in the ongoing Big Bash League (BBL)

Having just returned from a hard-fought Border-Gavaskar Trophy, Labuschagne quickly adapted to the T20 format while playing for the Brisbane Heat. He has scored 123 runs in just three innings at a decent average of 41, along with a good strike-rate of 130.85. He has also been among the wickets, thus making him ideal for the T20 format.

Marnus Labuschagne in top form in the #BBL10 with bat and ball.



Which IPL team could be interested in the Australian? 🤔#IPL2021 #IPL2021auctionpic.twitter.com/2sOdFNOo17 — Wisden India (@WisdenIndia) January 26, 2021

It is a shame that a batsman of Labuschagne's stature is yet to bag an IPL contract. Nevertheless, IPL 2021 could finally be the season where the 26-year-old would be able to further prove his mettle in the shortest format of the game.

#3 Cameron Green

Cameron Green

Although Australia lost the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2-1 aganst India, young all-rounder Cameron Green was the biggest positive for the hosts. The 21-year-old was the third-highest run-scorer for Australia in the series, amassing 236 runs in four Tests at a decent average of 33.71.

He showed that he possesses the temperament to absorb pressure and then free his arms when the time was right. His innings of 84 in the third Test in Sydney proved that he can also play big shots. Being a tall bowler, he can extract extra bounce to trouble the batsmen.

Former Australia skipper Ricky Ponting stated that Green would be a very attractive T20 package for any team. There is absolutely no doubt that several IPL teams will be eager to sign the youngster.

Despite a modest domestic record in limited-overs cricket, @RickyPonting says Cameron Green could become a quality three-format player for Australia.#AUSvIND | @samuelfez https://t.co/7dsvvbsj0G — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) January 10, 2021

If Cameron Green manages to fulfill his potential, he could become one of the rising stars of IPL 2021.

#4 Jhye Richardson

Jhye Richardson

Another Australian on the list is Jhye Richardson - one of the most exciting young fast bowlers in world cricket. He has bagged 24 wickets in the 13 ODIs he has played for Australia so far and has troubled several batsmen, including the great Virat Kohli, with his searing pace and accuracy.

A dislocated shoulder halted what was an exponentially prospering career. However, the 24-year-old is in red-hot form in the ongoing Big Bash League (BBL). Richardson is the leading wicket-taker in the competition, with 27 scalps from 14 games at a brilliant economy of 7.08.

Only injury might stop Jhye Richardson from taking part in IPL 2021. — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) January 22, 2021

With teams such as Mumbai Indians and Kings XI Punjab looking for a reliable overseas fast bowler, Jhye Richardson could fit perfectly into their plans. It will be astonishing if the Australian speedster doesn't find a suitor in the upcoming IPL 2021 Auction.

#5 Dawid Malan

Dawid Malan

It's baffling that the current No.1-ranked T20I batsman in the world is yet to play in the IPL. However, that's the reality with England's Dawid Malan.

Malan has managed to keep a world-class batsman like Joe Root out of England's T20I playing XI. From being a fringe player, the 33-year-old has gone on to become an irreplaceable part of England's batting line-up in the shortest format.

IPL auction on the 18th of February and can comfortably say Dawid Malan will be the most expensive player this Auction! #IPLAuction #IPL2021 — Harnit (@harnit_sg_26) January 28, 2021

In 19 T20Is, Malan has scored 855 runs at an outstanding average of 53.43. Surely, these phenomenal numbers cannot be overlooked by all the IPL franchises this time. Come 18th of February, Malan might well see himself being snapped up for big money in the IPL 2021 Auction.