5 player trades IPL teams rejected

IPL teams are home to some of the best cricketers in the world. Over the last 15 years, several legends of the game have represented the Indian Premier League franchises.

One of the major reasons why the players prefer playing for IPL teams is the enormous amount of money offered by the owners. The IPL salaries are unmatched as teams are willing to break the bank to sign their favorite players at the auction.

Apart from the player auction, IPL teams can also sign players during the trade window. The BCCI allows franchises to trade players during the off-season. These trades can be made with exchange of money or players. The players also have a say in the trades, as they can negotiate their contracts with the new franchise.

At the same time, the number one condition for a successful trade remains approval from both IPL teams involved. While there have been many successful trades in the IPL, here's a list of five instances when a franchise rejected an offer from another franchise.

#1 Kolkata Knight Riders did not trade Nitish Rana to Lucknow Super Giants

According to a recent report by Jagran News, Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) wanted Nitish Rana in their squad ahead of IPL 2023. LSG mentor Gautam Gambhir likes Rana's playing style, which is why he might have initiated the trade.

KnightRidersXtra @KRxtra | Lucknow Supergiants wanted to trade in Nitish Rana ahead of IPL 2023.

However, the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) did not accept the offer from Lucknow Super Giants and retained him. Luckily for Kolkata, Rana stepped up and led the team as their captain Shreyas Iyer was ruled out of the IPL season this year.

#2 Sunrisers Hyderabad rejected Mumbai Indians' offer for Rashid Khan

After Mumbai Indians (MI) won IPL 2020, former Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) coach Tom Moody disclosed how MI would make ridiculous offers to other seven franchises in the trade window.

The Quint @TheQuint

According to Tom Moody, no other team in the #IPL would have the "gumption or bravado" to ask for a deal for #RashidKhan

Moody revealed that MI once asked SRH for Rashid Khan. However, the Orange Army straightaway rejected the offer.

#3 Chennai Super Kings turned down an offer from Delhi Capitals

Rumors were rife that all was not well between Ravindra Jadeja and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) after IPL 2022. Some reports even claimed that Jadeja had played his last game for CSK in 2022.

Sportskeeda @Sportskeeda



CSK and DC fans, will you be happy with this? 🤔



📸: ICC/BCCI



According to rumours, Chennai Super Kings are looking to trade Ravindra Jadeja with Shardul Thakur and Axar Patel from Delhi Capitals.

Cricbuzz soon reported that Delhi Capitals have asked for Jadeja from CSK. They offered Shardul Thakur and Axar Patel in return. However, there was a reconciliation between Jadeja and CSK. The all-rounder helped Chennai become IPL 2023 champions.

#4 Gujarat Titans turned down offers for Rahul Tewatia and R Sai Kishore

Gujarat Titans (GT) were quite active in the IPL 2023 trade window. They traded out Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Lockie Ferguson to Kolkata Knight Riders.

CricInformer @CricInformer



- IPL 2023 to start in March .

-Auction set to be held in mid December.

-CSK denied DC for the trade of Jadeja.

-Every team Purse increased to 95cr.

-Gujarat Titans denied trades of Sai Kishore and Rahul Tewatia

IPL 2023 Auction and Trade update (to Cricbuzz)- IPL 2023 to start in March .-Auction set to be held in mid December.-CSK denied DC for the trade of Jadeja.-Every team Purse increased to 95cr.-Gujarat Titans denied trades of Sai Kishore and Rahul Tewatia

Cricbuzz reported that a few franchises even reached out to GT for a trade involving all-rounder Rahul Tewatia and spinner R Sai Kishore. However, the IPL 2022 champions did not show any interest.

#5 Sunrisers Hyderabad rejected offers from 2 IPL teams for Abdul Samad

Abdul Samad is one of the top young all-rounders in India right now. He impressed fans with his finishing skills in the second half of IPL 2023.

Subhayan Chakraborty @CricSubhayan Some of the major IPL retention/release updates:



youtu.be/f0PqZL-JsBE Some of the major IPL retention/release updates: 🚨Some of the major IPL retention/release updates: youtu.be/f0PqZL-JsBE

Ahead of the 2023 season, IPL teams Rajasthan Royals and Lucknow Super Giants reportedly reached out to SRH for a trade involving Samad. As per Revsportz, the Orange Army rejected the offer.

