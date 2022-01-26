5 players who have captained teams in both IPL and PSL

The Indian Premier League (IPL) is currently the biggest T20 league in the world, which has seen some of the top stars play over the years. The Indian Premier League, which began in 2008, will have its 15th edition this year.

A few years after its launch, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) inaugurated its new league called the Pakistan Super League. Like the IPL, PSL follows a city-based franchise competition format but it has lesser teams.

Because of political tensions between the two countries, the Indian cricketers do not participate in the PSL, whereas the Pakistani cricketers do not have permission to play in the IPL.

However, players born outside India and Pakistan can play in both leagues. While many players have been a part of both the IPL and PSL, only the following five names have got the opportunity to lead teams from both the leagues.

#1 Darren Sammy - Captained Peshwar Zalmi and Sunrisers Hyderabad

Former two-time ICC T20 World Cup-winning captain Darren Sammy owns the record for being the overseas player to have captained the most matches in the PSL. He captained Peshawar Zalmi in 39 matches, where the franchise recorded 22 wins and 16 defeats. One of the games ended with no result.

In the Indian Premier League, Sammy led the Sunrisers Hyderabad in four matches during the 2014 season. The Hyderabad-based franchise recorded two wins and two losses under Sammy.

#2 Brendon McCullum - Captained Kolkata Knight Riders, Gujarat Lions and Lahore Qalandars

Former New Zealand captain Brendon McCullum was the first player from his country to take the Blackcaps to the World Cup final in 2015. However, he could not perform well as a captain in the IPL and PSL.

In the PSL, he led the Lahore Qalandars in 18 games, where the team managed only five wins. Meanwhile, in the IPL, he captained Kolkata Knight Riders and Gujarat Lions in a total of 14 matches, recording just three victories.

#3 Kumar Sangakkara - Captained 3 teams in IPL and Karachi Kings in PSL

Former Sri Lankan skipper Kumar Sangakkara led the Punjab Kings, Deccan Chargers and Sunrisers Hyderabad during his Indian Premier League career. Sangakkara has won 15 out of 47 matches in the IPL as a captain.

Meanwhile, in the Pakistan Super League, he captained Karachi Kings in 10 matches, recording five wins and five defeats.

#4 Eoin Morgan - Captained Kolkata Knight Riders and Karachi Kings

Eoin Morgan led the Kolkata Knight Riders to the Indian Premier League 2021 Final. He has captained the team in 24 matches, registering 11 wins and 12 defeats.

In the PSL, Morgan got the chance to captain the Karachi Kings during the 2018 season. The England T20I skipper led the Kings in just three matches, with the team emerging victorious just once.

#5 Shane Watson - Captained Royal Challengers Bangalore, Rajasthan Royals and Islamabad United

Former Australian all-rounder Shane Watson made his Indian Premier League captaincy debut in the inaugural season itself with the Rajasthan Royals. He also led the team during the subsequent seasons, alongside captaining Royal Challengers Bangalore in 2017.

Overall, Watson played the skipper's role in 24 Indian Premier League matches, with his teams registering eight victories. In the PSL, Watson led Islamabad United in two matches, where they recorded one win.

