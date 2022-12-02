5 players who didn't participate in IPL 2022 but have registered for IPL 2023 Auction

The IPL 2023 Auction is 20 days away. 991 players from different parts of the world have enrolled themselves for this year's mini auction. However, only a maximum of 87 players can be bought by the 10 teams because of the squad size limits.

Big names like Kieron Pollard and Dwayne Bravo have announced their retirements from the IPL. Both players have taken up coaching roles at Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings, respectively.

While a few IPL legends will not participate in the 2023 season, some star players who missed the previous season have registered themselves for the IPL 2023 Auction. Here's a list of five such players.

#1 Sam Curran

Pakistan v England - ICC Men's T20 World Cup: Final (Image: Getty)

Sam Curran was struggling with injury issues ahead of IPL 2022. He decided against registering himself for last year's mega auction because he knew he would not be in the best shape heading into the tournament.

Curran worked on his body and bowling skills during the brief break. He came back better than ever and won the Player of the Tournament award in the ICC T20 World Cup 2022.

The England all-rounder has set a ₹2 crore base price for the IPL 2023 Auction. It should not be a surprise if he is among the costliest picks.

#2 Joe Root

England & Pakistan Net Sessions

Another England player to feature on this list is Joe Root. The former England Test captain has never played in the IPL. He last registered himself for the auction back in 2018.

This year, Root has enrolled his name with the hope of gaining some IPL experience. Teams like SunRisers Hyderabad and Chennai Super Kings, who need a captaincy option for the next few seasons, could target the England batter.

#3 Ben Stokes

Pakistan v England - First Test Match: Day Two

Current England Test captain Ben Stokes will also make his return in the IPL 2023 Auction. Stokes played his last IPL game in 2021 for the Rajasthan Royals. He got injured in that match against the Punjab Kings and missed the remainder of the season.

Stokes did not register for IPL 2022, but he has set a base price of ₹2 crore for the upcoming auction.

#4 Tom Banton

Welsh Fire Men v Northern Superchargers Men- The Hundred

England batter Tom Banton skipped IPL 2021 and 2022. He played his only IPL season in 2020 for the Kolkata Knight Riders.

Banton is currently one of the top T20 batters in the world. It should not be a surprise if the IPL franchises show interest in his services on December 23.

#5 Jhye Richardson

Sheffield Shield - WA v QLD: Day 1

Jhye Richardson, who earned a massive contract worth ₹14 crore from the Punjab Kings in IPL 2021, is set to make his return to the tournament in 2023. He has registered himself in the ₹1.5 crore category for the IPL 2023 Auction.

Richardson has a decent record in T20 cricket. It will be interesting to see if he earns a deal from one of the 10 teams.

Poll : 0 votes