5 players who can win the MVP award in IPL 2021

IPL 2021 is less than 20 days away. The excitement for the mega event has started to build up with players having begun arriving in India before the action kickstarts on April 9. The 14th edition of the Indian Premier League will be played behind closed doors, at least during the initial phases of the tournament due to COVID-19 protocols.

Each year, the Most Valuable Player award is presented to the cricketer who makes the greatest impact through the course of that IPL season. Back in 2013, a rating system was introduced by the IPL governing body to find the most impactful player of the tournament. As per the points system - Every four gives 2.5 points, while every six gives 3.5 points to a batsman. Each wicket awards a bowler 3.5 points, and a dot ball gives 1 point. For each stumping or catch, a fielder gets 2.5 points. The same scoring system would be used in IPL 2021 to determine the MVP of the season.

Having said that, let's look at 5 players who have the best shot at winning the "Most Valuable Player" (MVP) award in IPL 2021 based on their previous records and recent form.

1. Hardik Pandya

Hardik Pandya has been a key player for the Mumbai Indians

Hardik Pandya is no unknown character in world cricket. His ability to accelerate in the death overs has helped Mumbai Indians turn games around on multiple occasions in the past.

Striking at an astonishing rate of 159.27 in T20s, Pandya is certainly a match winner. With Hardik Pandya having resumed bowling after his back surgery, the all-rounder is expected to bowl at least 3 overs for his team as an extra bowling option in most matches.

With the ability to perform with both bat and ball, Pandya would be one of the main players for Mumbai Indians going into IPL 2021, and he is also one of the top contenders for the MVP award this season.

