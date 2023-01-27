5 players whose IPL 2023 salaries are more than double of their SA20 salaries

The IPL 2023 is just a few months away. The biggest T20 league in the world will soon get underway in India, where 10 star-studded teams will vie for the prize. The mini auction for IPL 2023 took place last month in Kochi.

More than 75 players earned contracts from the 10 franchises ahead of the IPL 2023 season. Apart from that, the teams had also retained the majority of their players from IPL 2022 for the 2023 season.

The IPL teams have expanded their business in South Africa, with six franchises buying a team in SA20. Several players' salaries in SA20 is more than their IPL earnings, but here's a list of five cricketers whose IPL 2023 salaries are more than double of their SA20 salaries.

#1 Harry Brook

South Africa v England - 1st One Day International (Image: Getty)

England's rising star Harry Brook has made a name for himself with his fantastic batting performances. Brook was one of the top picks at the IPL 2023 Auction as the SunRisers Hyderabad spent ₹13.25 crore to acquire the services of the England batter.

Fans would be surprised to know that the Joburg Super Kings (JSK) managed to sign him for less than ₹1 crore at the inaugural SA20 Auction. JSK bought him for R 2.1 million (approximately ₹99.71 lakh).

#2 Phil Salt

England ODI Tour of South Africa (Image: Getty)

Another England cricketer to feature on the list is Phil Salt. The explosive wicket-keeper batter was signed by Delhi Capitals (DC) for his base price of ₹2 crore at the IPL Auction 2023.

Salt plays for DC's sister franchise Pretoria Capitals (PC) in SA20. PC signed him for R 2 million (approximately ₹94.96 lakh).

#3 Alzarri Joseph

Australia v West Indies - Second Test: Day 3 (Image: Getty)

Caribbean fast bowler Alzarri Joseph has been in demand in the world's top T20 leagues. He was a member of the Gujarat Titans (GT) squad that won IPL 2022. GT retained him for ₹2.4 crore in IPL 2023.

Joseph earned a contract worth R 2.1 million from the Joburg Super Kings. It approximately equals to ₹99.71 lakh.

#4 Will Jacks

England all-rounder Will Jacks has been one of the top performers for Pretoria Capitals in the ongoing SA20 tournament. PC grabbed his services for R 1.1 million (approximately ₹52.21 lakh) at the SA20 Auction.

Last month, Royal Challengers Bangalore signed Jacks for ₹3.2 crore, which is almost six times of his SA20 salary.

#5 Josh Little

Josh Little is another Pretoria Capitals player to feature on the list. Little was signed by PC for R 1.5 million (approximately ₹71.22 lakh) at the auction for SA20.

The Irish left-arm pacer made history at last month's IPL 2023 Auction by becoming the first player from his nation to bag an IPL contract. Defending champions Gujarat Titans splurged ₹4.4 crore to sign Josh Little.

It will be interesting to see how the Irish player performs in his debut IPL season.

