5 players whose IPL 2023 salaries are less than 50% of their previous salaries

The IPL 2023 will begin in a few months. The mini auction for the IPL 2023 season took place in Kochi last Friday, where 80 players were sold to 10 franchises. As expected, the likes of Ben Stokes, Sam Curran, Cameron Green, Nicholas Pooran, and Harry Brook earned big contracts from the IPL teams.

However, it was not a happy day for all the players. Many players who earned big in the previous season received enormous salary cuts due to their disappointing performances in IPL 2022.

In this listicle, we will look at five such players who salaries reduced by 50% or more in IPL 2023.

#1 Romario Shepherd - 93.55% salary cut

West Indies all-rounder Romario Shepherd received an enormous deal worth ₹7.75 crore at the IPL 2022 Auction from SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH). The franchise gave him only three matches last season, where he scored 58 runs at a strike rate of 141.46 and scalped three wickets at an economy rate of 10.89.

SRH released Shepherd ahead of the IPL 2023 Auction. The all-rounder entered the mini auction with a base price of ₹50 lakh and received only one bid. The Lucknow Super Giants roped him in for ₹50 lakh as Shepherd's salary reduced by more than 93%.

#2 Murugan Ashwin - 87.5% salary cut

Uncapped Indian leg-spinner Murugan Ashwin will play for the Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2023. The inaugural champions roped him in at his base price of ₹20 lakh at the mini auction on Friday.

At the previous auction, the Mumbai Indians had signed Ashwin for ₹1.6 crore. His salary reduced by ₹1.4 crore for the 2023 season, which equals to 87.5% of his previous salary.

#3 Kane Williamson - 85.71% salary cut in IPL 2023

Kane Williamson was the number one retention made by the SunRisers Hyderabad the previous season. SRH paid ₹14 crore to him for his services in the last IPL tournament.

Williamson had the worst IPL season of his career in 2022, leading to his exit from the SRH squad. This year, the Gujarat Titans managed to sign him for just ₹2 crore at the IPL 2023 Auction. Williamson's salary reduced by ₹12 crore in IPL 2023.

#4 Jhye Richardson - 89.29% salary cut

Punjab Kings went all out for Jhye Richardson at the IPL 2021 Auction and signed him for ₹14 crore. Richardson did not have a great season in 2021 as he picked up three wickets in three matches at an economy rate of 10.64.

The Australian fast bowler missed the IPL 2022 season but registered for the 2023 auction. Mumbai Indians signed him for just ₹1.5 crore, which is ₹12 crore less than his previous salary.

#5 Kyle Jamieson - 93.33% salary cut

Another top pick from the IPL 2021 Auction to feature on this list is Kyle Jamieson. The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) signed the New Zealand all-rounder for a whopping ₹15 crore in 2021. Jamieson scored 65 runs and scalped nine wickets in nine games for RCB that season.

He did not participate in the 2022 season but enrolled himself in the IPL mini auction. Chennai Super Kings signed him at his base price of ₹1 crore, which is ₹14 crore less than his last salary.

Poll : 0 votes