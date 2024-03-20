5 players who will play IPL 2024 and were also part of the inaugural 2008 season ft. MS Dhoni

With IPL 2024 about to get underway on Friday, March 22, it is as good a time as any to hark back to the past and recollect the good times. There are a lot of players who have been a part of the cash-rich league since its inception and continue to be part of it till now.

These players have displayed versatility and longevity over these 16 years and proven why they have it in them to survive at this level for this long. In this listicle, we bring to you five such top class players.

#5 Shikhar Dhawan

Shikhar Dhawan has also turned up for the Mumbai Indians.

India opener Shikhar Dhawan is among those players who have been a part of the IPL since its inception. Although he was a part of the Delhi Daredevils (now known as Delhi Capitals) back then, he now represents the Punjab Kings (formerly known as Kings XI Punjab).

Dhawan had to compete with the likes of Gautam Gambhir and Virender Sehwag for a spot in the Daredevils' top order back in 2008, but is now a senior statesman in the Punjab side.

He is also their captain, which gives him the added responsibility of piling on the runs.

#4 Dinesh Karthik

Dinesh Karthik in action for India in the T20 World Cup 2022.

Senior wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik, who has announced his intention to call it a day after IPL 2024, was a part of the Delhi Daredevils squad in the inaugural edition.

Karthik had just come into the tournament on the back of a stupendous 2007 World T20, which India won under the leadership of MS Dhoni, and was a crucial member of the Delhi-based franchise.

In 2024, he will turn out for Royal Challengers Bangalore, where he has played since the 2022 season. With the announcement of this being his final IPL already made, Karthik will want to go out with a bang.

#3 MS Dhoni

Who else but the great MS Dhoni can be a part of the list? Part of the inaugural edition of the IPL leading the Chennai Super Kings, Dhoni continues in his role as senior statesman and captain of the Chennai-based outfit 16 years later.

The ageless Dhoni is still wily as a fox behind the stumps and walks out to bat lower down the order only to remind reputed bowlers who the boss is.

With a lot of speculation about every IPL being his last, the now-retired India great is a gift that keeps on giving to the fans of Indian cricket and the cricket-crazy city of Chennai.

#2 Rohit Sharma

IPL 2023: Eliminator - Lucknow Super Giants v Mumbai Indians

Current India captain Rohit Sharma was a rookie in a Deccan Chargers side filled with superstars in the inaugural edition of the IPL. He has now come into his own to become one of the all-time greats of the country.

Having won the IPL with DC in just his second season, Sharma was sold to Mumbai Indians in the 2011 mega auction and has been with them ever since.

The 36-year-old was captain of Mumbai until last year and was replaced by Hardik Pandya this season, who was brought in from Gujarat Titans in a big-money trade. Sharma will want to bat with complete freedom and not let any worries about the lack of captaincy bother him this season.

#1 Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli interacting with fans off the field in his younger days.

One of the greatest batters of all time, Virat Kohli also features on this list of players who have been a part of the IPL juggernaut since its inception.

What is staggering about Kohli's record is that he is among the few players who have remained loyal to one franchise - Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Although he was a young player coming through the ranks under Rahul Dravid and Anil Kumble's leadership in the inaugural season, he took up captaincy later on.

Kohli has now relinquished leadership duties after IPL 2022. This has freed Kohli up to open the innings and play strokes with full freedom.