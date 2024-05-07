5 popular international names who moved to USA but got ignored for T20 World Cup 2024 ft. Unmukt Chand

Co-hosts USA announced their T20 World Cup 2024 squad a few days ago. The United States will make their debut at the grandest stage of T20I cricket. Since they do not have much homegrown talent, USA Cricket has relied on overseas talents to strengthen its T20 World Cup 2024 squad.

The biggest name present in the USA squad is Corey Anderson. He is a former New Zealand all-rounder, who has represented Mumbai Indians, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Delhi Daredevils in the IPL. Another former RCB player present in the USA squad is Milind Kumar.

Former India U-19 players Saurabh Netravalkar and Harmeet Singh have also earned a place in the squad for the mega event. However, a few popular names who left their nation to represent USA have been ignored. Here's a list of five such cricketers.

#1 Unmukt Chand is absent from USA's T20 World Cup 2024 squad

Unmukt Chand famously led India to the ICC U-19 World Cup title in 2012. He was expected to be the next big thing in Indian cricket, but he could not realize his full potential. After IPL stints with Delhi Daredevils, Rajasthan Royals and Mumbai Indians, Chand remained unsold at multiple auctions.

He even joined the commentary panel at one stage before leaving India for a better cricketing future in the USA. Despite performing decently in USA's tournaments, Chand has not received a place in the squad for the mega event.

#2 Sami Aslam

Former Pakistan opener Sami Aslam was frustrated with the lack of opportunities in his nation. In 2020, Aslam left Pakistan and migrated to the USA with the aim of starting a new innings in his career.

The left-handed batter turned up for Texas Super Kings in the inaugural Major League Cricket tournament. However, he could not earn a call-up to the USA squad.

#3 Shehan Jayasuriya

Sri Lankan batting all-rounder Shehan Jayasuriya represented the island nation 30 times across all formats of international cricket before leaving for the USA. Jayasuriya earned a contract from Seattle Orcas in Major League Cricket as well.

However, earlier this year, Jayasuriya failed to crack the Yo-Yo Test. He even alleged USA Cricket of misconduct in the trials. Now, he is absent from the USA squad.

#4 Rusty Theron

Former South African speedster Rusty Theron came into the limelight with his spectacular bowling performances in Champions League T20. He had stints with Rajasthan Royals, Deccan Chargers and Punjab Kings in the IPL.

After his performances declined, Theron migrated to the USA, where he revived his cricketing career. He played for the Texas Super Kings last year but could not make a return to the USA squad for T20 World Cup 2024.

#5 Cameron Stevenson

Cameron Stevenson is an Australian pace-bowling all-rounder, who played domestic cricket for Tasmania before relocating to the USA. The all-rounder made his ODI debut for USA in 2019. So far, he has represented the United States in 18 ODIs and four T20Is.

The pace-bowling all-rounder has played in the BBL and MLC as well. His experience could have been handy for the USA in T20 World Cup 2024.

