5 reels of Shikhar Dhawan you shouldn't miss

Shikhar Dhawan and entertainment are inseparable from each other. It's something that happens to be imbibed within the left-handed opening batter, who truly goes by the motto of 'living life to the fullest'.

One can see that from the southpaw's body language on the field. 'Gabbar', as he's fondly called, never shies away from exuding his happiness after taking a catch, with his famous thigh-slap becoming the norm.

Just after Team India sealed a 3-0 whitewash over Zimbabwe, the vice-captain for the series took to his Instagram handle to share a reel of the team vibing in celebration to the popular Bollywood number 'Kaala chashma'. It was just another addition to the long list of hilarious reels posted by the man over time.

On that note, let's take a look at five reels featuring 'Gabbar' that you shouldn't miss.

#1 "Hey!"

An iconic reel posted by Dhawan sees him lead his team out on their arrival in the Caribbean last month.

The southpaw was named captain of the Indian team for the three-match ODI series and the reel features him and his teammates walking out and saying "hey" to the camera in an amusing manner.

The clip went viral thanks to head coach Rahul Dravid doing the same. So much so that Dinesh Karthik even commented:

"Only shikar can pull these stunts ❤️🔥🔥 😍 "(sic)

#2 Celebrating a win with Harpreet Brar

This hilarious reel features Dhawan enacting hammering a nail into the wall and getting hurt in the process. He captioned the post:

"Hum Jeet kuch alag style mein celebrate kar rahe hai 😂"

The opening batter is joined by Harpreet Brar, who places a drum below the former's hands before breaking into a jig himself. Unsurprisingly, it left fans in splits in the comments section.

#3 Fun with the staff at the NCA

One of the most hilarious reels shared by Dhawan features another equally humourous teammate in Yuzvendra Chahal. The duo were at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru and involved one of the staff members to have some fun with them.

The southpaw described his happiness at treating those who serve the players as one of their own and making them happy. Needless to say, the opening batter is as pure-hearted a soul as they come!

#4 "Aaj sabzi nahi pohe banengey"

Dhawan shares a wonderful rapport with Prithvi Shaw, with the duo having opened the batting together at the Delhi Capitals (DC) for three seasons. Amusing reels featuring the two became a common phenomenon thereafter.

One such video sees the duo dub a sequence from a popular daily soap, adding their own tinge of humor and dance moves to the same. The clip truly summed up the bond that 'Gabbar' shares with the younger crop of players coming through.

#5 "Knock out by my dad for not qualifying for the knockouts"

That's what Dhawan captioned his video just days after the Punjab Kings' IPL season came to an end.

The Mayank Agarwal-led outfit failed to qualify for the playoffs despite showing a lot of promise throughout their campaign and while they would have been disappointed, 'Gabbar' took it in excellent spirits.

Having returned home, the left-handed batter posted a reel that showed his father expressing his displeasure over him not qualifying for the playoffs. While it showcased the lovely father-son bond, it sent the internet into fits of laughter at the same time.

Also read: 3 times Rishabh Pant entertained us with his dance moves

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Samya Majumdar