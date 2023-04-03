Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) made a dream start to their IPL 2023 campaign as they thrashed five-time champions Mumbai Indians (MI) by eight wickets at the Chinaswamy Stadium on Sunday, April 2.

RCB won the toss, decided to bowl first, and reduced MI to 48/4 in 8.5 overs. It seemed all lost for the visitors' until youngster Tilak Varma scored a fine half-century to help MI post a competitive total of 171/7.

In reply, RCB established their command from the word go as veteran openers Faf du Plessis and Virat Kohli made merry as they toyed with the MI bowling attack. A 10-wicket win for RCB was on the cards until Du Plessis holed to long-on with the score at 148, with Dinesh Karthik then falling for a surprise duck.

However, by then the target was a mere formality as Glenn Maxwell combined with Kohli to wrap up the proceedings in just 16.2 overs.

On that note, let's discuss five takeaways from RCB's dominant display against MI.

#1 Virat Kohli carries his international form into the IPL

After suffering one of the biggest slumps of his career, Virat Kohli is back to his best since last year's Asia Cup.

Kohli shook away the horrors of the last IPL, where he recorded three golden ducks and managed only two half-centuries with an unbeaten half-century (82* off 49 balls) against MI.

A quintessential 'King Kohli' knock, he started slowly initially before unleashing sheer carnage on the hapless MI attack. The Indian maestro struck six boundaries and five maximums as he took his team home with a massive six to seal the deal.

Kohli's tremendous form augurs well for RCB's fortunes this season.

#2 Faf du Plessis wins the Player of the Match Award

The RCB skipper too had an excellent outing as he combined with Virat Kohli to produce a 148-run opening stand.

Chasing a decent total of 172, Faf du Plessis fired on all cylinders from the word go as he took the attack to the opposition, allowing Kohli time to settle into his innings.

In his swashbuckling knock of 73 runs off 43 balls, Du Plessis struck five fours and six sixes as he dismantled the toothless MI bowling line-up.

He also took a stunning catch to dismiss Hrithik Shokeen. For his brilliance with the bat and a blinder on the field, the RCB captain was awarded the Player of the Match award.

#3 Tilak Varma rescues MI

Tilak Varma backed up his impressive debut season for MI last year with another impressive display against RCB on Sunday.

The left-handed batter hit an excellent counter-attacking half-century (84* off 46 balls) after MI lost their famed top four of Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Cameron Green and Suryakumar Yadav within 50 runs.

Tilak's lone hand ensured that MI posted a total out of which they could have made a match out of the contest. He was the lone bright spot in an otherwise dismal showing by MI.

#4 RCB put up a spectacular effort with the ball and in the field

RCB had an excellent outing with the ball as all bowlers apart from Glenn Maxwell chipped in with at least one wicket. All RCB bowlers did a phenomenal job and managed to contain MI well until the 18th over.

Mohammed Siraj was the star as he gave away just five runs in his first three overs. Although he was expensive in his final over, his overall economy rate remained well under six.

RCB put up an exceptional effort in the field too, easily saving their side 20-plus runs. Du Plessis' catch was nothing but the cherry on top as RCB had a great day on the fielding front.

Apart from being expensive at the death and missing an easy chance to dismiss Rohit Sharma due to a collision between Siraj and Dinesh Karthik, RCB had a near-perfect day on the field and with the ball.

#5 Chinaswamy offers a remarkable playing surface

Like any traditional Chinaswamy pitch, it was a great wicket for batting as the ball came on nicely to the bat.

The wicket also offered some swing with the new ball for the pacers along with great bounce and carry. The pitch offered some grip and turn for the spinners as well if the ball was pitched in the right areas.

The curator of the Chinaswamy Stadium has done a fantastic job in making an all-round cricketing wicket with an even balance between the bat and ball which is sometimes found lacking in T20 cricket.

Poll : Will Virat Kohli win the Orange Cap in IPL 2023? Yes No 0 votes