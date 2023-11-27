5 talking points from IPL 2024 retentions

IPL 2024 retention lists came out last evening. Broadcasters Star Sports and JioCinema informed fans about the list of players who have been retained and released by teams ahead of the mini auction.

Interestingly, two major trades took place after the deadline for the IPL 2024 retention list. Hardik Pandya has reportedly left the Gujarat Titans and joined the Mumbai Indians ahead of the new season; while MI have traded Cameron Green to the Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Apart from the above trades, there were some other big talking points from the retention lists as well. Here's a list of five major developments ahead of IPL 2024 Auction.

#1 RCB empty their bowling unit

Royal Challengers Bangalore have raised quite a few eyebrows ahead of the mini auction. The three-time runners-up have let go of their ace fast bowler Josh Hazlewood along with Sri Lankan all-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga and death overs-specialist Harshal Patel.

Three other fast bowlers, namely David Willey, Wayne Parnell and Siddarth Kaul have been released as well. With ₹23.25 crore left in their auction purse, RCB will have to assemble a strong set of bowlers to end their title drought in 2024.

#2 Prithvi Shaw stays at Delhi Capitals for IPL 2024

Prithvi Shaw had the worst season of his IPL career earlier this year. The right-handed batter was even dropped from the Delhi Capitals playing XI for a few matches.

Shaw's fitness and off-field problems have been an area of concern as well. Hence, quite a few fans were surprised to see the former India U-19 captain being retained by the Delhi Capitals for the upcoming IPL season.

#3 Punjab Kings let go of 2 big hitters

Punjab Kings have always made questionable decisions when it comes to retaining and releasing players before the auction. This year, the Mohali-based franchise have released big hitters Shahrukh Khan and Bhanuka Rajapaksa.

While Bhanuka's release has opened up an overseas slot in the squad, Shahrukh's exit can prove to be a bad decision. He has done a brilliant job as a finisher in domestic cricket, and an Indian big-hitter is a rare commodity in the IPL.

#4 KKR release 12 players

Kolkata Knight Riders have decided to release 12 players from their squad ahead of IPL 2024 Auction. Gautam Gambhir has returned to KKR as the mentor, and it looks like he wants some new faces in the squad.

Experienced pace bowlers Lockie Ferguson, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav and Tim Southee have lost their contracts, just like Bangladeshi stars Litton Das and Shakib Al Hasan. Caribbean veterans Sunil Narine and Andre Russell continue to be with KKR.

#5 Deepak Hooda gets 1 more chance at LSG

Deepak Hooda had a horrendous outing with the bat in IPL 2023. Despite receiving so much backing from the Lucknow Super Giants team management, Hooda managed only 84 runs in 12 matches.

His batting average was less than eight, while he was asked to bowl only one over in the entire season. Despite an ordinary season, LSG have retained him for ₹5.75 crore ahead of the IPL 2024 Auction.