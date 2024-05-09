5 teams who were the first to be eliminated from an IPL season more than once ft. MI

The IPL is the toughest T20 tournament in the world. All teams participating in the competition have stacked up squads, and it is usually quite difficult to predict the winner based on the team on paper.

At times, the team that does not seem strong on paper ends up surprising everyone, while the strongest team on paper ends up having a forgettable campaign.

Every franchise's first goal is to qualify for the playoffs, but only four teams can make it to the next round. The teams strive to be in the playoffs race till the end of the league stage, but if a franchise has a horrible season, they are eliminated from the tournament first.

No team ever wants to be the first to be eliminated from the playoffs race. However, here's a list of the five teams to be eliminated from an IPL season first on more than one occasion.

#1 Mumbai Indians - IPL 2022 and 2024

Five-time champions Mumbai Indians have been the joint-most successful franchise in the league's history. They won the titles in 2013, 2015, 2017, 2019, and 2020.

However, after the mega auction in 2022, Mumbai's team has not been able to produce similar performances. They were the first side to be eliminated in 2022 and now in 2024 as well.

#2 Deccan Chargers - 2008, 2011 and 2012

The now-defunct Deccan Chargers (DC) team won the 2009 edition of the league. They also made it to the semifinals in 2010, but in 2008, 2011 and 2012, the Chargers were the first to be eliminated.

They made a fantastic comeback in 2009 after a horrible season in 2008. However, they could not repeat those heroics in 2012 or 2013. DC played their last IPL tournament in 2013.

#3 Punjab Kings - 2010 and 2015

Punjab Kings (PBKS) have been a part of every season played so far. They qualified for the semifinals in the first season and finished fifth in the second season. In 2010, PBKS became the first team to be eliminated, losing 10 out of 14 matches.

In 2014, PBKS had their best season, where they reached the only final they played. However, in the next season, PBKS were eliminated first with 11 defeats in 14 games.

#4 Delhi Capitals - 2014 and 2018

Delhi Capitals (previously known as Delhi Daredevils) have participated in every season as well. The Delhi-based franchise recorded just two wins in the 2014 season and were the first to be eliminated.

Four years later, Delhi won five of their 14 games, finished last and were the first to be eliminated again. In 2019, the franchise rebranded itself as Delhi Capitals. Since then, they have never been eliminated first.

#5 Royal Challengers Bengaluru - IPL 2017 and 2019

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) have one of the biggest fanbases in the league's history. They have been quite loyal as well, as they have been behind them despite the early exits in 2017 and 2019.

In 2017, RCB had just seven points to their name. Two years later, RCB missed out on the playoffs by one point only, but they were the first to be eliminated and finished last.

