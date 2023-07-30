5 things you may not know Stuart Broad did in his cricket career

Stuart Broad has announced retirement from all formats of international cricket. The England fast bowler will hang up his boots at the end of the ongoing Ashes series against Australia. He is among the few bowlers to have bagged 600 wickets in Test cricket.

Over the last 16 years, Stuart Broad has witnessed many highs and lows in his journey to becoming one of the best fast bowlers of all time. Unlike many pacers of the modern era, Broad has not preferred quitting Test cricket for T20 leagues. He worked hard on his fitness and tried his best to make himself available for England in Test cricket.

As Broad's career comes to an end, in this listicle, we will look at the five lesser-known things about his career.

#1 Stuart Broad captained England in 3 ODI matches

It is a well-known fact that Stuart Broad was once England's captain T20I cricket. He led the nation in 26 T20Is, including the ones played in T20 World Cup 2012. He won 11 out of those 26 games as captain.

However, not all fans would remember that Broad captained England in the 50-over format as well. He led his nation in three ODIs, registering two wins and a loss. It was in an away series against West Indies in March 2014.

Surprisingly, Broad never got a chance to captain England in Test cricket, the format in which he played the most number of matches.

#2 Stuart Broad earned an IPL contract from Punjab Kings

Broad never played an IPL match in his career. He enrolled his name for the mega auction in 2011 and got signed by the Punjab Kings (then known as Kings XI Punjab). However, Broad suffered a rib injury before IPL, which ruled him out of the season.

In 2012, David Miller came in as a replacement for Broad and went on to become one of the biggest match-winners in IPL history. Broad stayed away from the IPL after the 2012 season.

#3 Stuart Broad owns the world record for highest 10th wicket partnership at The Wanderers

The Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg is one of the most popular Test venues in cricket. The South African venue has played host to 44 Tests since 1956. Broad holds a unique record at the stadium.

He was involved in the best 10th wicket partnership on the ground during a Test against South Africa in January 2020. Broad and Mark Wood added 82 runs for the 10th wicket in the first innings, helping England touch the 400-run mark. Wood was not out on 35, while Broad scored 43 off just 28, hitting two fours and four sixes.

#4 Stuart Broad played for Hobart Hurricanes in Big Bash League

Broad has preferred playing international cricket over T20 leagues in his career, but in 2016/17, he decided to join the Hobart Hurricanes in Australia's Big Bash League. The right-arm pacer picked up eight wickets in eight matches for the Hurricanes in that season.

He had an economy rate of 8.23, while his strike rate was 22.1. Broad's best figures in BBL were 2/35.

#5 Stuart Broad was Man of the Match in T20 World Cup 2010 semifinals

Broad won only one Man of the Match award in his T20I career. It came against Sri Lanka in the first semifinal of the T20 World Cup in 2010. Playing in St Lucia, Broad bowled a tidy spell of 2/21 in four overs.

The pace bowler bagged the wickets of Mahela Jayawardene and Chamara Kapugedara to help England restrict Sri Lanka to 128/6. England chased the 129-run target in 16 overs and advanced to their maiden T20 World Cup Final. England ended the tournament as champions.

