5 times when the previous record holder broke their own record

Aniket Dass FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 917 // 03 Jul 2018, 23:11 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Aaron Finch smashed a world record score of 172 against Zimbabwe at Harare

Records are meant to be broken. Sometimes that takes just a few hours, at other times it takes a few days, months, years or even decades. However, irrespective of what the record is, nothing is safe in the game of cricket.

So, when a player breaks a record set by someone, there can be little doubt that he is special. But, when a player breaks a record set previously by themselves, you know they are in a league of their own.

It was the latter list that Aaron Finch joined today as he registered the highest score by an individual in a T20I, against Zimbabwe. As unique as that might have seemed, he is far from the first player to achieve that feat. In fact, there have been several instances where a player or a team have broken their own record.

Extra Cover: List of highest individual scores in T20Is

Here, we take a look at some players, or in a couple of cases, sets of players, who broke their own records to set a new benchmark.

#1 Aaron Finch

Starting with the latest- Aaron Finch. Aaron Finch's 76-ball assault at Harare blew Zimbabwe away, and in the process he set the world record for the highest individual score in T20Is- 172, breaking the mark of 156 that he himself had set against England at Southampton in 2013.

In the process, he scored his second T20I 150, making him the only batsman to reach the landmark twice. It was also the second-highest score in the history of T20s.

His 172 comprised of 10 sixes, making him the second man, along with Chris Gayle, to achieve the feat of hitting 10 or more sixes in two T20I innings. When did he last hit 10 sixes or more in an innings? During that 156 against England, of course!