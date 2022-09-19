6 Indian players who earned ₹10 crore or more in IPL 2022 but failed to earn a place in T20 World Cup squad

The BCCI announced the Indian squad for the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 earlier this week. There were no major surprises in the team as players who have regularly played for the team earned the 15 spots available in the squad.

Almost all of the players present in the Indian T20 World Cup squad have big IPL contracts to their name. However, there are some Indian players who earned deals worth ₹10 crore or more at the auction but failed to earn a place in the main Indian squad or reserves for the T20 World Cup 2022.

Here's a list of six such players:

(Please Note: Ravindra Jadeja and MS Dhoni are not considered. Jadeja was unavailable due to injury, while Dhoni has retired.)

#1 Sanju Samson

Rajasthan Royals (RR) captain Sanju Samson unluckily missed out on a place in the Indian T20 World Cup squad despite performing well in the shortest format of the game this year.

Samson was one of the three players retained by RR ahead of the IPL 2022 Mega Auction. His salary was ₹14 crore in IPL 2022.

#2 Avesh Khan

Rising star Avesh Khan played for India in multiple bilateral T20I series as well as the Asia Cup this year. However, he was not named in the main squad or reserves for the ICC T20 World Cup 2022.

Khan had received a massive contract worth ₹10 crore from the Lucknow Super Giants at this year's IPL Auction.

#3 Prasidh Krishna

Pace bowler Prasidh Krishna also earned a ₹10 crore deal at this year's IPL Auction. The Rajasthan Royals broke the bank to acquire the services of the express pace bowler.

Krishna has played ODI cricket for India regularly, but the selectors have not shown faith in him in the T20I format.

#4 Shardul Thakur

Pace-bowling all-rounder Shardul Thakur joined the Delhi Capitals as they splurged ₹10.75 crore for him at the IPL 2022 Mega Auction. Thakur had an ordinary IPL season with the franchise this year.

He has played only one T20I after the T20 World Cup last year and was ignored for this year's mega event.

#5 Mayank Agarwal

Mayank Agarwal captained the Punjab Kings in IPL 2022. The Mohali-based franchise retained him for an enormous sum of ₹12 crore before the mega auction, but the Karnataka batter could not make a major impact with the willow.

Agarwal is yet to play T20I cricket for India. He has represented the country in five ODIs and 21 Tests so far.

#6 Ishan Kishan

Ishan Kishan was the most expensive player at this year's IPL Auction. Mumbai Indians signed him for a whopping ₹15.25 crore. While Kishan could not justify his big price tag, he had a good season with the Mumbai-based franchise.

Kishan played for India in the last T20 World Cup, but the selectors have not picked him this year. He will be keen to make a comeback soon.

