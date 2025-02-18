"7 saal bad dekhna Kolkata Knight Riders ko" - When Shah Rukh Khan hit back at RCB player who asked him to remove 'Jeetbo' from anthem in 2010 [Watch]

Kolkata Knight Riders co-owner Shah Rukh Khan made a bold prediction for his franchise back in 2010. Khan hosted the Sahara IPL awards, where he shared the stage with his team's star player Sourav Ganguly and Royal Challengers Bengaluru's main batter Rahul Dravid for a brief segment.

Ad

During the awards show, Shah Rukh Khan tried to make the then RCB owner Vijay Mallya sing his team's anthem 'Korbo, Lorbo, Jeetbo'. Khan even tried the same with Sourav Ganguly and Rahul Dravid on the stage.

Dravid hilariously told Khan to remove the 'Jeetbo' part from his team's anthem because the team had failed to even qualify for the semifinals in the first two seasons. Replying to Dravid's dig, Khan said:

Ad

Trending

"Me sabko bata raha hu 7 saal bad dekhna Kolkata Knight Riders ko." (I'm telling you all look at Kolkata Knight Riders after seven years.)

Ad

While KKR could not make it to the Top 4 in 2010 as well, things changed for the franchise from 2011 onwards when they made their first playoff appearance. In 2012, KKR won their first trophy, and in 2014, the Knight Riders added one more trophy to their cabinet.

Shah Rukh Khan's Kolkata Knight Riders will enter IPL 2025 as the defending champions

Kolkata Knight Riders won their third championship in IPL 2024, defeating Sunrisers Hyderabad in the final. The Knight Riders will come into IPL 2025 as the defending champions. In fact, they will play the season opener against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru, just like the inaugural edition of the IPL.

KKR's home venue Eden Gardens will host the IPL 2025 final. It will be interesting to see if the Knight Riders can successfully defend their championship. Their IPL trophy-winning captain Shreyas Iyer has moved to Punjab Kings. KKR are yet to name their new captain.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking for fast live cricket scores? Download CricRocket and get fast score updates, top-notch commentary in-depth match stats & much more! 🚀☄️