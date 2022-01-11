IPL 2022 Auction: 3 teams that will target Adam Milne

Adam Milne is a player who has been on the cusp of IPL opportunities ever since he made his debut for RCB in 2016. However, Milne has played only nine matches since and taken nine wickets at an average of almost 44 in the IPL.

Due to multiple injuries, Milne has been on the sidelines of international and league cricket for the majority of his career. But that has not stopped him from performing well in the limited opportunities he has received.

In his international career for New Zealand, Milne has taken 32 wickets at an average of 26 with a moderate economy rate of seven. Before the recently concluded T20 World Cup started in the UAE in 2021, Milne was New Zealand's most in-form T20 bowler.

Due to the presence of Boult, Southee and Ferguson in his international squad, Adam Milne is often overlooked. But when given the opportunity, he shines well, like he did in the recent T20 World Cup matches against India and England.

Milne can lead the bowling attack and he is a master of death bowling as well. He is a pace bowler to keep a close eye on in the IPL 2022 auction.

#3 Adam Milne for Mumbai Indians: Yet another Auction

When MI signed him in 2018, Milne had already played two seasons for RCB but failed to show proved himself in Bangalore. Milne then had to wait three more years before being bought in another auction at ₹3.2 Cr in 2021 to get a chance to play his sixth IPL game and his first for MI in 2021.

The Kiwi pacer has his best IPL figures of 2/21 while playing for MI.

MI decided not to retain Milne for 2022 but will be keen on bidding for him at the Mega Auction. He could add nicely to the star-studded pack of Bumrah, Pollard and possibly Boult for the 2022 season.

"The IPL brings a really cool opportunity for all overseas cricketers to work with not only with the other overseas, but the Indian guys as well," Milne said. "To watch Jasprit go about his work and sort of talk to him and learn off him has been really cool and as well as the likes of Coultsy (Nathan Coulter-Nile), and when I was with RCB, learning off some other guys there."

#2 Royal Challengers Bangalore: A possible comeback

Milne made his debut with RCB in 2016 and played five matches for the franchise over the next two seasons. Even though RCB dropped him in the 2018 season, they will be keen to re-sign him now to improve their bowling attack.

RCB have traditionally struggled to find the right balance in their bowling unit. With bowlers like Milne and Siraj in their ranks, their bowling unit will get an opportunity to be a lethal pace machine. His athletic skills will also be invaluable to a side that is already studded with the likes of Kohli and Maxwell.

#1 Sunrisers Hyderabad: New hope in recent misery

SRH have failed miserably in recent years with their overall team planning and strategy. A team that once had a lethal bowling lineup is now struggling to find the right bowlers to lead their team.

SRH have retained Umran Malik for the 2022 season. They will be hoping to bid for Bhuvneshwar Kumar at the Mega Auction as well. But even with Kumar and Malik in their ranks, Hyderabad will need a third pacer to stabilize the middle overs.

The Kiwi pacer has a good economy of about seven in T20Is at a strike rate of 20. SRH lost Milne in a closely fought bidding war with MI at the last auction. They will hope to get a better shot at signing Milne for their team at the 2022 auction.

