IPL 2017: Top 5 overseas players

A list dominated by Australians as Chris Lynn, Steven Smith and others impressed in IPL 2017.

by Stuti Jha Top 5 / Top 10 24 May 2017, 17:32 IST

What an incredible season it was. Mumbai Indians beat Rising Pune Supergiant by a run, bagging the IPL trophy for the third time in a nail-biting, enthralling match at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad. A blast of a final, it was a low-scoring game that saw brilliant performances by Krunal Pandya, Jaydev Unadkat, Mitchell Johnson, Adam Zampa and others.

IPL 2017 proved to be full of entertaining performances, glamorous show-ups, and high-octane cricket. We missed the likes of JP Duminy, Mitchell Marsh, Mitchell Starc, Quinton de Kock, Dale Steyn, Dwayne Bravo among others. However, dominated by desi talent, IPL 2017 was a canvas brimming with a colourful delight of international talent, that brought with itself aggression, discipline, and athleticism.

Even though just four in number, these players are the essence of the temperament of a team, which was depicted very well in the tenth season of the IPL. The English, the Aussies, the Kiwis, the Lions and the South Africans, the West Indies, even an Afghani — each team was a well represented, united bundle of talent. To commemorate the international spirit of the Indian Premier League, we’ll take a look at the five best international performers.

Before that though, here are a couple of honourable mentions.

Mitchell Johnson

Nobody can forget the last over from the final match between Mumbai Indians and Rising Pune Supergiant. RPS needed 11 off 6 balls to lift the IPL Trophy for the first time. Johnson, 35, delivered a match-winning performance and broke the jinx against RPS.

The Australian fast-bowler picked up three crucial wickets. A star for his team, he took 7 wickets in 5 matches and had an economy rate of 7.05. Experience spoke, and Johnson bowled with accuracy and consistency. He showed an impactful partnership with Jasprit Bumrah and also proved to be an inspiration for the younger lot.

Andrew Tye

Tye picked up a hat-trick

Although a shoulder injury constrained him from playing any further, in mere six matches, Gujarat Lions’ bowler Tye took home the honours of the second best bowling figures (5/17 in four overs) and the best bowling average (11.75), also the best figures by a debutant.

He took a total of 12 wickets. An important member of the Lions’ squad, the Aussie impressed everyone by taking a hat-trick on his IPL debut — the first individual to do so in the history of the tournament. He also became the first bowler to take a five-wicket haul in IPL 2017 (against RPS).