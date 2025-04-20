Best playing XI of first half of IPL 2025 ft. KL Rahul and Jos Buttler 

The 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) is in full swing, with 36 matches played as of April 19. Several teams have shown great promise in the first half of the season, with Delhi Capitals (DC), Gujarat Titans (GT), and Punjab Kings (PBKS) winning five out of their seven games.

However, some of the big teams have found themselves in the lower half of the table, with five-time IPL champions Mumbai Indians (MI) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) sitting in seventh and at the bottom of the standings, respectively.

Meanwhile, several players, both Indian and overseas, have stepped up in the tournament’s first half, making a significant impact for their teams and on the competition as a whole. On that note, in this article, we will select the best playing XI of the first half of IPL 2025.

Best playing XI of first half of IPL 2025

Top order: Sai Sudharsan, Jos Buttler (wk), Nicholas Pooran

Opening the batting for our best XI of the first half of IPL 2025 will be Gujarat Titans' (GT) Sai Sudharsan and Jos Buttler. Sudharsan has been one of the standout and most consistent performers this season, having scored 365 runs in seven innings at an average of 52.14, including four fifties.

Joining him will be his teammate Buttler, who has impressed in his first season with the Titans. The right-handed batter has accumulated 315 runs in seven innings at an excellent average of 63, with three fifties, and his highest score so far is an unbeaten 97.

Meanwhile, Lucknow Super Giants' explosive batter, Nicholas Pooran, will slot in at number 3. The left-hander is currently leading the Orange Cap race, having scored 368 runs in eight innings at an outstanding average of 52.57. He has also hit four fifties and tops the season’s charts with 31 sixes.

Middle order/all-rounders: Shreyas Iyer (c), KL Rahul, Tim David, Hardik Pandya

Punjab Kings (PBKS) skipper Shreyas Iyer will also captain our best playing XI of the first half of IPL 2025. The Indian cricketer has been exceptional both in his leadership and with the bat. The 30-year-old has scored 257 runs in seven innings at an average of 51.40, including three half-centuries.

Next in the playing XI is KL Rahul, who has impressed for Delhi Capitals (DC) in various roles. The 33-year-old has been the backbone of DC's batting, scoring 266 runs in six innings at an average of 53.20, with two fifties, and his highest score being an unbeaten 93.

While Royal Challengers Bengaluru's (RCB) middle order has struggled to rise to the occasion in IPL 2025, one player who has consistently delivered is Tim David. The explosive batter has been a reliable performer for RCB, scoring 142 runs in five innings at an average of 142.00 and a strike rate of 194.52, including a half-century.

Mumbai Indians (MI) skipper Hardik Pandya will be the key all-rounder in the side. The 31-year-old has featured in six games this season, amassing 104 runs at a strike rate of 170.49, while also taking 11 wickets, including a five-wicket haul.

Bowlers: Prasidh Krishna, Kuldeep Yadav, Noor Ahmad, and Varun Chakaravarthy

Leading the pace attack will be Gujarat Titans' Prasidh Krishna, who has been a force to reckon with in IPL 2025. The right-arm pacer tops the wickets list with 14 scalps in seven innings at an impressive average of 14.35 and an economy rate of 7.44.

As for the spinners, Kuldeep Yadav has been a sensation for Delhi Capitals (DC), claiming 12 wickets in seven innings at an average of 14.58 and an economy rate of 6.25, consistently delivering in the middle overs.

Chennai Super Kings' Noor Ahmad has also been outstanding this season, sitting second on the list of highest wicket-takers with 12 scalps from seven games, at an average of 14.25.

The final player in the playing XI will be Kolkata Knight Riders' (KKR) Varun Chakaravarthy, who has been in exceptional form over the past couple of years. In IPL 2025, the mystery spinner has claimed 10 wickets in seven games at an average of 16.80 and an impressive economy rate of 6.22.

Impact player: Arshdeep Singh

Punjab Kings' (PBKS) Arshdeep Singh will join as an impact player. The left-arm seamer has been exceptional in all aspects of the game, whether with the new ball or in the death overs. The 26-year-old has taken 10 wickets in seven games.

