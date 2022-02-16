Combined playing XI which costs less than Ishan Kishan's IPL 2022 auction price

The IPL 2022 auction ended last Sunday in Bengaluru. Ishan Kishan emerged as the most expensive buy of the auction. The Mumbai Indians shelled out a whopping ₹15.25 crores to sign the Indian wicket-keeper batter.

Kishan was the only player to receive a bid worth more than ₹14 crores at the mega-auction. The second most expensive player was Deepak Chahar, signed by the Chennai Super Kings for ₹14 crores.

Considering that the minimum amount needed to sign a player at the IPL 2022 auction was ₹20 lakhs, one can understand how big the contracts earned by Ishan Kishan and Deepak Chahar are. In fact, an entire playing XI can be formed using the money the Mumbai Indians spent to buy Kishan.

We form a combined playing XI from the IPL 2022 auction that costs ₹13.8 crores (cheaper than both Ishan Kishan and Deepak Chahar).

Openers - Ajinkya Rahane (₹1 crore) and Devon Conway (₹1 crore)

Devon Conway will open the innings along with Ajinkya Rahane

Ajinkya Rahane and Devon Conway received contracts worth ₹1 crore each at the IPL 2022 auction. The Kolkata Knight Riders signed Rahane while Conway earned a bid from the Chennai Super Kings.

Rahane has experience as a captain under his belt, which is why he will lead the team. Meanwhile, Conway will keep the wickets along with opening the innings.

Middle Order - Rassie van der Dussen (₹1 crore), Karun Nair (₹1.4 crores) and Robin Uthappa (₹2 crores)

Rassie van der Dussen impressed everyone with his performances in T20 World Cup 2021

Rassie van der Dussen starred for South Africa in the ICC T20 World Cup 2021. His fine performances landed him in the Rajasthan Royals squad for IPL 2022. The Royals signed him for ₹1 crore. The Jaipur-based franchise also signed their former batter Karun Nair for ₹1.4 crores at the mega-auction.

Former Orange Cap winner Robin Uthappa completes the middle-order. Uthappa returned to the Chennai Super Kings at his base price of ₹2 crores.

All Rounders - Krishnappa Gowtham (₹90 lakhs), Rishi Dhawan (₹55 lakhs) and Mohammad Nabi (₹1 crore)

Krishnappa Gowtham made history last year by becoming the then-highest paid uncapped player in IPL history. The Chennai Super Kings signed him for ₹9.25 crores but benched him for the full season. This year, the Lucknow Super Giants snapped him up for ₹90 lakhs.

Rishi Dhawan, who was excellent during the domestic season, will be the team's pace-bowling all-rounder. The Punjab Kings acquired his services for ₹55 lakhs. Mohammad Nabi will be the team's third overseas player. Former champions Kolkata Knight Riders signed the Afghanistan all-rounder for ₹1 crore.

Bowlers - Karn Sharma (₹50 lakhs), Kuldeep Yadav (₹2 crores), Mustafizur Rahman (₹2 crores), Sandeep Sharma (₹50 lakhs)

Experienced wrist-spinners Karn Sharma and Kuldeep Yadav will lead the team's spin attack. Sharma returned to his first IPL franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore for ₹50 lakhs while Yadav was signed by the Delhi Capitals for ₹2 crores.

Delhi also managed to sign Bangladesh's left-arm pacer Mustafizur Rahman for ₹2 crores at the mega-auction. Rahman is one of the best pacers in T20 cricket right now.

Seasoned campaigner Sandeep Sharma is the second specialist fast bowler of this team. Sharma will don the Punjab Kings jersey in IPL 2022, having earned a ₹50 lakh contract from the franchise.

