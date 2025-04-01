Complete list of 10 bowlers who have taken first-ball wicket on debut in the IPL ft. Ashwani Kumar

Ashwani Kumar has become the talk of the town after his excellent bowling performance on his IPL debut for the Mumbai Indians as he scalped four wickets against the Kolkata Knight Riders. His four scalps were Ajinkya Rahane, Manish Pandey, Andre Russell, and Rinku Singh.

Ashwani Kumar's magnificent performance helped MI bowl out KKR for just 116 runs. Kumar won the Man of the Match award in his maiden IPL appearance.

Ashwani also became the 10th player to take a wicket on the first ball of his IPL career. Here is the full updated list:

#1 Ashwani Kumar

Starting the list with the latest entrant, Ashwani Kumar bagged KKR skipper Ajinkya Rahane's wicket to get off the mark in the IPL. Kumar came in to bowl the fourth over of the KKR innings, with the visiting team already two wickets down at the Wankhede Stadium.

The left-arm pacer bowled a full delivery wide outside off-stump, which angled across Rahane. The KKR batter sliced it towards deep backward-point, but found Tilak Varma, who completed the catch.

#2 Matheesha Pathirana

The last bowler before Ashwani Kumar to achieve this feat was Chennai Super Kings pacer Matheesha Pathirana. The Sri Lankan youngster dismissed Shubman Gill on the first ball of his IPL career.

Expand Tweet

During a day game between CSK and Gujarat Titans in IPL 2022, Pathirana stunned Gill with his pace and trapped him LBW in front of his stumps.

#3 Alzarri Joseph

Back in 2019, West Indies pacer Alzarri Joseph started his IPL career by taking a wicket on the first ball for the Mumbai Indians against the Sunrisers Hyderabad in Hyderabad.

Joseph fired a fuller delivery to David Warner, who chopped it onto his stumps. The MI debutant took six wickets in that game to help his team record a famous win.

#4 TP Sudhindra

The next instance on this list comes took place in IPL 2012 as not bowler took a wicket on the first ball on his IPL career from 2013 to 2018.

TP Sudhindra opened his account by dismissing Faf du Plessis during a match between Deccan Chargers and CSK in 2012. Du Plessis tried a big shot on the first ball bowled by Sudhindra but found the fielder, Daniel Christian, in the long-on area.

#5 Ali Murtaza

Like Ashwani Kumar, uncapped spin bowler Ali Murtaza also took a wicket on the first ball of his IPL career for the Mumbai Indians. It was the wicket of Naman Ojha while playing against Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2010.

Murtaza came in to bowl in the sixth over of the RR innings. He fired an arm ball at Ojha, who punched it straight to Zaheer Khan in the mid-off region.

#6 Charl Langeveldt

IPL 2009 took place in South Africa and quite a few Proteas players got a chance to play in that season. One of them was fast bowler Charl Langeveldt, who turned up for the Kolkata Knight Riders.

Playing his debut match against Rajasthan Royals, Langeveldt scalped three wickets, including one off the first ball he bowled. Langeveldt dismissed Rob Quiney caught behind off a short ball.

#7 Amit Singh

Uncapped Indian fast bowler Amit Singh started his IPL career with a dream spell of 3/9 for Rajasthan Royals against the Punjab Kings in 2009. It included a wicket on the first ball of the Punjab innings.

Opening batter Sunny Sohal nicked a delivery from Singh to Shane Warne in the slips region. Sohal misjudged the line, and the ball got the outside edge of the bat.

#8 Shane Harwood

Shane Harwood made his IPL debut for the Rajasthan Royals in 2009 against the Deccan Chargers and took two wickets.

His first wicket came on the first delivery sent down by him to Azhar Bilakhia. Harwood bowled a short of length ball, which got the top edge of Bilakhia's bat and went to Siddharth Trivedi in the mid-on area.

#9 Wilkin Mota

Wilkin Mota started his IPL career with the big wicket of Suresh Raina on the first ball that he bowled. It was for the Kings XI Punjab in their first-ever match against the Chennai Super Kings back in 2008.

Mota, who is a pacer like Ashwani Kumar, got the ball in the 13th over. Raina tried for a big shot in the long-on region, but he ended up giving a catch to Irfan Pathan.

#10 Ishant Sharma

Current Gujarat Titans pacer Ishant Sharma started his IPL career with the dream wicket of Rahul Dravid on the first ball that he bowled for Kolkata Knight Riders in the inaugural IPL match against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

Sharma rattled Dravid's stumps to make a dream start to his IPL career. It will be interesting to see if Ashwani Kumar has a lengthy IPL career like Sharma.

