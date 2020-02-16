Cricket News Today: IPL All-Star game likely to be held on 25th March, Dhoni to begin training with CSK soon and more - 16th February 2020

MS Dhoni is set to return to training on the 1st of March

Hello and welcome to the roundup of all the major narratives dominating the world of cricket on the 16th of February 2020.

Numerous interesting news came to the fore, ranging from a probable date for the All-Star game preceding the IPL, to MS Dhoni’s possible return to training ahead of him representing the Chennai Super Kings.

Elsewhere, Ishant Sharma expressed his relief at passing his fitness test, days before India’s Test series against New Zealand while a BCCI source also hinted at India participating in a day-night pink-ball fixture Down Under, later in the year.

Finally, Eoin Morgan opened up on the embarrassment of riches existing in the English white-ball machinery, wherein he termed Jos Buttler as one of the finest white-ball cricketers the nation had produced.

Here is a look at those in further detail.

#1 IPL All-Star game likely to take place on the 25th of March at Mumbai

The IPL All-Star game is likely to take place at the Wankhede Stadium

According to The Telegraph, the BCCI-proposed All-Star match is set to take place at the Wankhede Stadium on the 25th of March 2020. Though there had been concerns regarding the nature of the fixture earlier, it now seems that the apex body has gone through with the game.

Unsurprisingly, franchisees were a tad concerned regarding the proximity of the aforementioned encounter to the commencement of the IPL, which begins on the 29th of March.

It had been reported that they were apprehensive of letting their players leave for the contest, with injuries and sponsorship clashes being primary issues. Additionally, the foreign stars’ tight schedule posed a considerable impediment to the charity match.

However, all those fears seem to have been alleviated, with the official confirmation expected to arrive post the IPL Governing Council Meeting.

As things stand, a team would be formed by combining the south and western franchises, namely Chennai Super Kings, Mumbai Indians, Royal Challengers Bangalore and Sunrisers Hyderabad, and they would pit their wits against an outfit that would comprise players from the Delhi Capitals, Kings XI Punjab, Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals.

