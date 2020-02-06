Cricket News Today: Jofra Archer ruled out of IPL, Franchise owners unhappy with All-Star game scheduling and more - 5th February 2020

Aakash Arya FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10

SHARE

Jofra Archer

Hello and welcome to the daily round-up of all the major stories happening in the cricketing world today.

First up is Jofra Archer getting ruled out of SL Tour and IPL, followed by IPL franchise owners being unhappy with the All-Star game schedule. BCCI president Sourav Ganguly to discuss with ECB the four-nation series and lastly, the Bushfire Bash moving to Melbourne from Sydney due to anticipated heavy rainfall.

Here is a look at those stories in detail.

#1 Jofra Archer ruled out of IPL

Archer's absence will seriously dent Rajasthan Royals' IPL hopes

England pace sensation Jofra Archer has been ruled out of England's upcoming tour of Sri Lanka as well as IPL 2020 due to a low-grade stress fracture in his right elbow. The injury news was revealed in an ECB statement which also stated that the WC winner will undergo an injury rehabilitation program to be fit for a long English summer ahead.

The injury will keep Archer out of action for at least three months, making it a huge blow for his IPL franchise Rajasthan Royals.

Archer missed three of the four-Test matches against South Africa recently and was also ruled out of the ODI and T20I series against the Proteas. Archer will be aiming to return for England's three-Test match home series against West Indies, which is set to start from June 4 at The Oval.

England will play Sri Lanka in a two-Test series on March 19 and March 27 at Galle and Colombo respectively.

Get well soon, @JofraArcher 💪

Wishing you a speedy recovery! 👍 — England Cricket (@englandcricket) February 6, 2020

Advertisement

BREAKING: Jofra Archer has been ruled out of England's tour to Sri Lanka, as well as this year's IPL, having been diagnosed with a stress fracture of his elbow. pic.twitter.com/lReL6WuS0w — ICC (@ICC) February 6, 2020

Full article: IPL 2020: Jofra Archer ruled out of the tournament with elbow injury

1 / 4 NEXT