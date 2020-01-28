Cricket News Today: Virat Kohli in line to break MS Dhoni's record, IPL 2020 All-Star game details revealed and more - 28th January 2020

Jasprit Bumrah (left), MS Dhoni (center), Virat Kohli (right)

Hello and welcome to the daily round-up of all the major stories happening in the cricketing world today.

First up is Virat Kohli's possibility of breaking yet another T20I captaincy record of MS Dhoni, followed by an all-star IPL 2020 game this year. KL Rahul is in line to achieve a big T20I feat while Vikram Rathour believes that the core of T20 WC has been identified. And lastly, Faf du Plessis remains adamant of a South African comeback under his captaincy.

Here is a look at those stories in detail.

#1 Kohli in line to break Dhoni's T20I record

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma lead the list of highest run-getters in T20Is

Indian captain Virat Kohli is in line to break a massive T20I record held by former Indian captain MS Dhoni. Kohli needs only 25 runs in T20 internationals to become the highest scorer in T20Is for India as captain. The record, currently, is held Dhoni with 1112 runs in 72 T20Is.

In 35 matches as captain, Kohli has scored 1088 runs at an astonishing T20 average of 45.33 with eight fifties. The list is led by Faf du Plessis of South Africa and New Zealand's Kane Williamson with 1273 and 1148 runs respectively.

List of highest run-getters in T20Is as captain

Full article: New Zealand vs India 2020 | Virat Kohli in line to break MS Dhoni's T20I record

