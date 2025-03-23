CSK Predicted Playing 11 vs MI for Match 3 of IPL 2025 ft. Rachin Ravindra & Noor Ahmad

Match 3 of the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) will be the campaign's first El Clasico! The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and the Mumbai Indians (MI) will lock horns at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai in the second game of a double-header Sunday (March 23).

One of the deepest squads in the league, the Super Kings have backups in virtually every department. While that's a great sign, it also means that their first-choice side won't be easy to decide. When asked about it at the preseason press conference, captain Ruturaj Gaikwad didn't give much away, so we are left to make our own educated assumptions.

CSK's squad for IPL 2025: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Rahul Tripathi, Shaik Rasheed, Deepak Hooda, Andre Siddarth, Devon Conway, MS Dhoni, Vansh Bedi, Ravindra Jadeja, Shivam Dube, R Ashwin, Sam Curran, Rachin Ravindra, Vijay Shankar, Anshul Kamboj, Jamie Overton, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Noor Ahmad, Shreyas Gopal, Matheesha Pathirana, Khaleel Ahmed, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Mukesh Choudhary, Gurjapneet Singh, Nathan Ellis.

On that note, here is CSK's predicted playing XI, apart from a couple of impact player options, for Match 3 of IPL 2025.

Openers: Rachin Ravindra and Ruturaj Gaikwad (c)

CSK need to choose between Devon Conway and Rachin Ravindra to open the batting, with the chances of them featuring together being slim. Captain Gaikwad remarked that a call has been made, and with Ravindra reportedly being a more integral part of the team's practice sessions on the eve of the match, the younger Kiwi might be the one picked.

There's also the question of whether Gaikwad will open or bat at No. 3. While the latter option might be the better option for the team, he has shown a preference for wanting to take first strike in the past.

Middle Order: Rahul Tripathi, Shivam Dube, Sam Curran, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (wk)

Rahul Tripathi and Shivam Dube will be absolutely vital in the middle order, with Chepauk likely to dish out friendlier surfaces for the spinners in IPL 2025. Sam Curran and Ravindra Jadeja will be expected to contribute with both bat and ball, while the inimitable MS Dhoni will strap up for yet another season.

The Super Kings could bring in a batting impact player to lengthen the batting, especially if Dhoni is not keen on spending significant amounts of time in the middle.

Lower Order: Ravichandran Ashwin, Noor Ahmad, Matheesha Pathirana, Khaleel Ahmed

Chennai are bound to go in with three spinners against MI. Jadeja should be joined by local lad Ravichandran Ashwin and the exciting Noor Ahmad, who should enjoy bowling at the venue.

Matheesha Pathirana has been off color lately, but he's one of the best bowlers in the world when he gets it right. CSK could give him some support in the form of Khaleel Ahmed, whose experience and ability to shift to hard lengths in the middle overs should give him an edge over the other domestic pace options.

Impact Player Options - Vijay Shankar, Anshul Kamboj, Deepak Hooda

Either Vijay Shankar or Deepak Hooda is expected to be brought in if CSK want a batting impact player. Fast-bowling all-rounder Ramakrishna Ghosh's name has been mentioned by Gaikwad, but it might be a bit early in the competition for the Men in Yellow to trust an inexperienced player.

If the Super Kings can afford to select an extra bowler, they are likely to pick a pacer. Anshul Kamboj might be given the nod ahead of Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Mukesh Choudhary and Gurjapneet Singh.

