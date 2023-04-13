CSK vs RR, IPL 2023: 3 records that were broken during Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals match

Chennai Super Kings suffered their first home defeat of IPL 2023 last night against the Rajasthan Royals at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. The Super Kings failed to chase down a 176-run target, losing the game against the Royals by three runs.

Earlier in the evening, CSK captain MS Dhoni won the toss and opted to field first. Rajasthan Royals lost Yashasvi Jaiswal in the second over. Jos Buttler and Devdutt Padikkal rebuilt the RR innings with a 77-run second-wicket partnership.

CSK bounced back by taking a couple of quick wickets. But contributions from Buttler, Ravichandran Ashwin, and Shimron Hetmyer helped the Rajasthan Royals score 175 runs in their 20 overs.

Tushar Deshpande, Akash Singh, and Ravindra Jadeja bagged two wickets each for Chennai Super Kings. Off-spinner Moeen Ali took the crucial wicket of Jos Buttler.

In reply, the Chennai Super Kings lost Ruturaj Gaikwad's wicket in the third over. Like RR, CSK's second-wicket pair of Ajinkya Rahane and Devon Conway brought them back into the game, with Conway scoring a half-century.

RR's spinners Adam Zampa, Ravichandran Ashwin, and Yuzvendra Chahal brought their experience to the fore, turning the game in their team's favor.

Ravindra Jadeja and MS Dhoni's brilliance helped CSK take the game down to the final over. Eventually, CSK managed only three runs off the last three balls, off Sandeep Sharma's bowling when they needed seven for a win.

Rajasthan Royals won the game by three runs, snapping their six-match losing streak at Chepauk. Here's a list of the three records that were broken during this game.

#1 Sanju Samson broke Shane Warne and Stuart Binny's record during yesterday's IPL 2023 match

Sanju Samson failed to open his account against the Chennai Super Kings. He lost his stumps to Ravindra Jadeja on the second ball of his innings. Courtesy of his two-ball duck, Samson now owns the record for the highest number of ducks by any player for Rajasthan Royals in the IPL.

Shane Warne and Stuart Binny previously held this record with seven scores of zero each. Samson now has eight ducks to his name in the RR jersey.

#2 Jos Buttler broke Faf du Plessis' record during yesterday's IPL 2023 match

Rajasthan Royals opener Jos Buttler smacked a match-winning half-century for his team last night. During the knock, Buttler crossed 3,000 runs in IPL, becoming the fastest overseas right-handed batter to do so.

Faf du Plessis previously held this record for completing 3,000 runs his 94th innings. Buttler achieved the feat in his 85th innings last night in IPL 2023 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.

#3 Rajasthan Royals asserted their dominance over CSK last night in IPL 2023

Rajasthan Royals now own the record for the most wins against Chennai Super Kings in IPL since 2020. The Jaipur-based franchise has defeated the Super Kings five times since 2020.

Delhi Capitals previously held the record with four victories against the Chennai Super Kings. Gujarat Titans, Mumbai Indians, and Punjab Kings have recorded three wins against the four-time IPL champions since the year 2020.

Poll : 0 votes