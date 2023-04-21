CSK vs SRH, IPL 2023: MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai pitch history and IPL records

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will lock horns with SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) in a vital IPL 2023 clash at the MA Chidambaram Stadium tonight (April 21). This will be CSK's third home match of the season.

Earlier in the campaign, the Super Kings defeated the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at Chepauk before losing to the Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the same venue.

Ahead of CSK's third IPL 2023 home game against SRH tonight, here's a look at the pitch history of MA Chidambaram Stadium.

MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai IPL records & stats

The wickets in Chennai have been good for batting in IPL 2023. More than 400 runs were scored in the CSK-LSG clash at the venue. In the second match, CSK almost chased down a 176-run target against RR.

Teams batting first have won both the IPL 2023 matches played in Chennai so far. Here are some other important stats you need to know from previous IPL games hosted by the at the MA Chidambaram Stadium:

IPL matches played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium: 69

Matches won by teams batting first: 43

Matches won by teams batting second: 26

Matches Tied: 0

Matches Abandoned: 0

Highest individual score: 127 - Murali Vijay (CSK) vs. Delhi Capitals, 2012

Best bowling figures: 5/15 - Andre Russell (KKR) vs. Mumbai Indians, 2021

Highest team score: 246/5 - Chennai Super Kings vs. Rajasthan Royals, 2010

Lowest team score: 70 - Royal Challengers Bangalore vs. Chennai Super Kings, 2019

Highest successful run-chase: 208/5 - Chennai Super Kings vs. Royal Challengers Bangalore, 2012

Average first-innings score: 164

MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai pitch report

The pitch report for the IPL 2023 match between Chennai Super Kings and SunRisers Hyderabad will be broadcasted live on Star Sports and Jio Cinema a few minutes before the toss. As mentioned ahead, the pitch has been good for batting this season.

Traditionally, wickets in Chennai have also helped the spinners. It will be interesting to see if the spin bowlers have a say in tonight's game.

MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai last IPL match

Rajasthan Royals defeated the Chennai Super Kings by three runs in the last IPL 2023 match at the stadium. RR scored 175/8 in their 20 overs, riding on a half-century from Jos Buttler. In reply, CSK finished with 172/6.

Spinners Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, and Yuzvendra Chahal took two wickets each in that game. Here is a short summary of the scorecard:

Brief Scores: Rajasthan Royals 175/8 (Jos Buttler 52, Ravindra Jadeja 2/21) beat Chennai Super Kings 172/6 (Devon Conway 50, Ravichandran Ashwin 2/25) by three runs.

Poll : 0 votes