David Warner's 5 best IPL knocks in Hyderabad

After four long years, David Warner is finally set to return to the ground where he was the most successful as a captain as well as a batter, the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. This time, however, he is not returning as the home skipper.

Warner had a controversial end to his stint with the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). Many felt that the legendary opener didn't get the respect he deserved as he was dropped from the team before parting ways with SRH. Now, as Delhi Capitals (DC) skipper, David Warner will be motivated to do well against his former franchise.

The love and affection that Warner received from the Hyderabad crowd arguably brought the best out of him. In 31 matches at the venue, the southpaw has scored a staggering 1602 runs at a strike rate of 161.65 with 15 fifties and three hundreds. These astonishing numbers will keep him in good stead ahead of DC's encounter against SRH on Monday.

On that note, let's take a look at David Warner's five best IPL performances in Hyderabad:

#5 90*(59), SRH vs MI, April 18, 2016

David Warner played quite a few knocks for SRH where he was a lone warrior and pulled the team through to a win. This was one such knock against the Mumbai Indians (MI) during the 2016 season. Chasing 146 to win, the Sunrisers kept losing wickets at crucial junctures.

Except for Warner, no one in their top four could strike even at a run-a-ball and MI had a chance to tighten the screws on the hosts. But the then-captain of SRH continued with his incredible knock and kept finding boundaries just at the right time to ensure the required rate didn't go out of sight.

Warner remained unbeaten on 90*(59) and Deepak Hooda's cameo ensured that SRH crossed the line with three balls to spare.

#4 92(50) vs RCB, SRH vs RCB, April 30, 2016

Warner seemed to love scoring against the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and played yet another incredible knock in their victorious 2016 season that proved to be the difference between the two sides.

Shikhar Dhawan was dismissed early on, but David Warner got the support of Kane Williamson and Moises Henriques as they posted a mammoth total of 194/5 in their 20 overs. The southpaw missed out on a well-deserved hundred by just eight runs but provided his team with the platform to get a massive score.

It proved to be too much for RCB in the end as despite some handy cameos down the order from Sachin Baby and Kedar Jadhav, they lost the game by 15 runs.

#3 100* (55), SRH vs RCB, March 31, 2019

This game is remembered for Sunrisers' incredible opening partnership, where both Jonny Bairstow and David Warner ended up getting massive hundreds. The duo added a staggering 185 runs for the first wicket and smashed the RCB bowlers to all parts of the ground.

Bairstow scored 114 off just 56 balls, while Warner remained unbeaten on 100* off 55 balls. The target of 232 proved to be too much for Bangalore as they were dismissed for just 113. Mohammad Nabi picked up four wickets as the visitors couldn't even pose a challenge in their chase.

#2 109*(54), DC vs DD, May 10, 2012

The success that David Warner has had as a batter in Hyderabad only makes it fitting that he scored his maiden IPL hundred at the venue in 2012. Back then, Warner used to play for the Delhi Daredevils (DD) and Hyderabad was the home of the Deccan Chargers (DC).

Massive contributions from Shikhar Dhawan (84) and Cameron White (65) meant that DC posted a challenging total of 187/4 in their 20 overs. However, what followed was something they wouldn't have expected as Warner blew away their bowling attack in the chase.

Although DD lost Virender Sehwag early, David Warner got the support of Naman Ojha and smashed 109 runs off just 54 balls. The Daredevils cruised to the target with nine wickets in hand and with as many as 20 balls left.

#1 126(58), SRH vs KKR, April 30, 2017

Arguably another one-man show from David Warner and perhaps his best innings for SRH came against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the IPL 2017 season. Shikhar Dhawan and Kane Williamson made some reasonable contributions, but it was Warner from the other end who did all the damage to the opposition.

The southpaw seemed to be batting on a completely different pitch as he tackled the likes of Sunil Narine and Kuldeep Yadav expertly and didn't let them settle into a rhythm. He scored 126 off just 58 balls and it remains his highest IPL score.

In reply, Robin Uthappa tried to keep KKR in the game with a fine half-century, but they kept on losing wickets at regular intervals and ended up losing the game by 48 runs. Once again it was Warner who proved to be the difference between the two sides.

Poll : 0 votes