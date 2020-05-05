David Warner's new TikTok videos has cricketers in splits

Reactions from IPL and national teammates have been pouring in after David Warner posted new videos

Sunrisers Hyderabad captain David Warner added two new videos to his bubbling video collection on popular social media platform Tik Tok. It was only yesterday that Warner had challenged his limited-overs captain Aaron Finch for a #BillieJean challenge on Tik Tok.

David Warner uploaded his Tik Tok specials on another social media platform, Instagram. In the first video, he was seen dancing with his youngest daughter, Indi Rae.

In his caption, David Warner wrote,

The second video that followed was even funnier. The video featured the entire Warner family dancing to popular band song. Warner posted it with a hilarious caption, talking about the effect of isolation on him and his family.

"When you know you have officially lost it in isolation!! #canwegooutsidenowplease"

David Warner is enjoying his home quarantine

In his previous videos, Warner had showed his candid side where he challenged Finch to a famous Tik Tok challenge. He even elicited a response from his IPL team members, Wriddhiman Saha and Vijay Shankar who were seen laughing on their IPL captain's antics on social media.

In the post, Warner asked Aaron Finch if he could better the former's performance - a challenge the latter accepted.

David Warner's desire to work in Bollywood

David Warner will captain SRH in IPL 2020.

Earlier, David Warner had expressed his desire to work in Bollywood after he had finished playing cricket. He translated his desire into a video where he was seen dancing with his wife Candice Warner on a famous Telugu song 'Butta Bomma'. The song originally features Telugu actors Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde.

"I think after cricket I am looking out for a Bollywood career. Not sure it is going to work out, but I don't mind giving it a try. But certainly not as a dancer, that's for sure," David Warner quipped.