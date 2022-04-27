DC vs KKR head to head stats for Match 41, IPL 2022

IPL 2022 action will continue tomorrow with a battle between former champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Rishabh Pant's Delhi Capitals (DC). Both franchises have been inconsistent in this year's IPL so far.

While DC are seventh in the points table with three wins from seven matches, KKR are eighth with three victories from eight outings. With the race to the playoffs heating up, both Delhi and Kolkata will be keen to add two more points to their tally.

Speaking of the battle between Delhi and Kolkata, here's a look at their head-to-head stats in the IPL.

IPL 2022: DC vs KKR head-to-head record

The Kolkata Knight Riders have a slender lead of 16-14 in the head-to-head record against the Delhi Capitals. The two teams have battled 30 times since 2008, with KKR emerging victorius on 16 occasions.

Last 5 DC vs KKR match results

KKR lead the head-to-head record in the last five matches against DC by 3-2. Here's a look at the results of their previous five battles:

DC (215/5) beat KKR (171) by 44 runs, Apr 10, 2022 KKR (136/7) beat DC (135/5) by 3 wickets, Oct 13, 2021 KKR (130/7) beat DC (127/9) by 3 wickets, Sep 28, 2021 DC (156/3) beat KKR (154/6) by 7 wickets, Apr 29, 2021 KKR (194/6) beat DC (135/9) by 59 runs, Oct 24, 2020

Last 5 match results of DC in Wankhede Stadium

The Delhi Capitals have a 0% win record at the Wankhede Stadium in IPL 2022. They have played two games against the Rajasthan Royals (RR) and the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), losing both.

RR (222/2) beat DC (207/8) by 15 runs, Apr 22 RCB (189/5) beat DC (173/7) by 16 runs, Apr 16

Last 5 match results of KKR in Wankhede Stadium

Kolkata Knight Riders have a 100% win record at Wankhede Stadium in IPL 2022. They have won both of their previous fixtures against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and the Punjab Kings (PBKS) on this ground.

KKR (141/4) beat PBKS (137) by 6 wickets, Apr 1 KKR (133/4) beat CSK (131/5) by 6 wickets, Mar 26

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee