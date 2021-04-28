DC vs KKR head to head stats and numbers you need to know before Match 25 of IPL 2021

The Kolkata Knight Riders will play their seventh match of IPL 2021 against the Delhi Capitals at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

The Kolkata-based franchise snapped their losing streak in IPL 2021 by beating the Punjab Kings in their previous outing. Meanwhile, the Delhi Capitals' winning streak ended in their last game as Royal Challengers Bangalore defeated them by one run in a thrilling encounter.

The Kolkata Knight Riders will be keen to continue their winning momentum and improve their position in the IPL 2021 standings. Meanwhile, the Delhi Capitals will try to work on their errors and perform better against the Knight Riders.

Kolkata and Delhi have participated in every IPL season to date and here's a look at their head-to-head stats before they cross paths in IPL 2021.

Delhi Capitals vs. Kolkata Knight Riders head-to-head stats

The Kolkata Knight Riders lead the head-to-head record against the Delhi Capitals by 14-12. In their last meeting back in 2020, the Knight Riders crushed the Capitals by 59 runs.

Varun Chakravarthy picked up his maiden IPL five-wicket haul in that game. Before that, the Delhi Capitals recorded an 18-run victory over the Kolkata Knight Riders at Sharjah. It will be interesting to see which franchise emerges victorious in their first meeting of IPL 2021.

Delhi Capitals vs. Kolkata Knight Riders: Numbers you need to know before their IPL 2021 encounter

Prithvi Shaw has scored 261 runs against the Kolkata Knight Riders - the most among current DC players. Meanwhile, Nitish Rana has amassed 218 runs while donning the KKR jersey versus DC.

Sunil Narine has taken 20 wickets in matches between KKR and DC. For Delhi, Amit Mishra has picked up 12 wickets versus KKR.