DC vs KKR Highlights, IPL 2024: 3 moments that generated buzz among fans in Match 16 ft. Sunil Narine and Rishabh Pant

The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) secured a dominant 106-run victory over the Delhi Capitals (DC) in Match 16 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 at Visakhapatnam.

KKR batted first and posted a mammoth total of 272/7, riding on Sunil Narine's sensational knock of 85 off 39 balls. He was well supported by Angkrish Raghuvanshi (54 off 27) and Andre Russell (41 off 19). Anrich Nortje took three wickets, while Ishant Sharma returned two scalps for DC.

In reply, the Capitals were reduced to 33/4 in the fifth over. Thereafter, Rishabh Pant and Tristan Stubbs scored half-centuries, but DC were bundled out for 166. Vaibhav Arora and Varun Chakaravarthy picked up three wickets each for KKR.

With this victory, KKR are now are at the top of the table with wins in all three games and a net run-rate of +2.518.

On that note, let's check out three key moments of the DC-KKR match on Wednesday:

1) Sunil Narine's blitzkrieg in the powerplay

Everything sounded sweet off Sunil Narine's bat on Wednesday as he went on to slam 85 off 39 balls, with the help of seven fours and as many sixes.

Narine produced a particularly scintillating batting display against Ishant Sharma in the fourth over. He slammed three sixes and two fours to accumulate 26 runs.

The bowling all-rounder was sensational in the sixth over, where he smashed 18 runs off Rasikh Salam and completed his fifty off 21 balls. In the process, KKR registered their second-highest powerplay score of 88 in IPL history.

2) Rishabh Pant denies taking review

Delhi Capitals skipper Rishabh Pant caused a massive debate on Wednesday after his reluctance to take reviews despite pressure from his team-mates.

The first occasion took place in the fourth over after Ishant Sharma was hammered for two sixes and a four by KKR opener Sunil Narine, who was batting on 24 off 13. The pacer induced an edge of Narine, with a little sound being detected by the stump mic.

However, Pant was unsure of taking a review and signaled it at the end of 15-second timer. His decision certainly took a toll on DC as Narine went on to slam 85 off 39.

3) Mitchell Starc finally off the mark in IPL 2024

The most expensive pick of the IPL 2024 auction, Mitchell Starc finally took his first wicket in this season. He dismissed his countrymen, Mitchell Marsh and David Warner, and broke the back of the Delhi Capitals.

Starc took two wickets on Wednesday (Credits: BCCI/IPL)

The left-arm pacer finished with figures of 2/25 in three overs as KKR secured three consecutive victories to settle at the top of the table. In the last two games, Starc had conceded 100 runs while going wicketless.