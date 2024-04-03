DC vs KKR, IPL 2024: Kolkata Knight Riders player ratings as Sunil Narine fires Shreyas Iyer and Co. to thumping win

The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) turned in a clinical performance in Visakhapatnam as they beat the Delhi Capitals (DC) by a whopping 106 runs in IPL 2024 on Wednesday, April 3.

After winning the toss and electing to bat first, the Knight Riders put on one of the best hitting displays in IPL history, making 272-7 in 20 overs. The Capitals were never really in the hunt, as they lost four wickets inside the powerplay and fell well short in the end.

On that note, here are KKR's player ratings from their IPL 2024 clash against DC.

IPL 2024, DC v KKR: Narine leads the show, Raghuvanshi impresses

Phil Salt: 6.5/10

Salt struck four fours in a breezy cameo before being harried and dismissed by Anrich Nortje. His quick starts are making a world of difference for KKR even when he doesn't make a big score.

Sunil Narine: 9.5/10

Narine has truly stamped his authority as an IPL opener once again. He was granted an early reprieve by Rishabh Pant, who failed to detect an edge, but Narine never looked back from there. The West Indian hammered seven fours and seven sixes to pulverize the DC bowling and bowled well too.

Angkrish Raghuvanshi: 9/10

Batting for the first time in the IPL, Raghuvanshi was all class right from the first ball. He combined orthodoxy and inventiveness to hit five fours and three sixes en route to his maiden fifty in the format. The 18-year-old made a real impression.

Shreyas Iyer: 6/10

Shreyas arguably didn't need to come to the crease when he did. He struck two sixes before being bounced out and took two catches even as he shelled a sitter in the deep. The KKR captain has seen his team notch up three wins on the trot.

Venkatesh Iyer: 3/10

Venkatesh didn't have much to do with the bat. He got a chance to roll his arm over, and Pant laid into him and picked off 28 runs in the over, hammering two sixes and four fours.

Andre Russell: 8/10

Given the perfect platform to tee off, Russell's quickfire cameo took KKR to a total that was significantly above par. He also picked up the last DC wicket to fall.

Ramandeep Singh: 6/10

Ramandeep had an understated outing, managing two runs and a catch.

Rinku Singh: 7.5/10

Rinku wasn't given many balls to face, but he took a liking to Anrich Nortje and helped himself to three sixes and a boundary. His ability to adapt across conditions and get going from the outset is just incredible.

Mitchell Starc: 7/10

Starc produced the first breakthroughs of his IPL 2024 campaign, dismissing compatriots David Warner and Mitchell Marsh. He bowled three decent overs in the powerplay, given the conditions.

Harshit Rana: 5/10

A shoulder injury prevented Harshit from bowling in the second innings, so he receives a standard rating.

Varun Chakaravarthy: 8/10

Chakaravarthy's accuracy wasn't at its best against DC, but he was decent on the whole and ended up with three wickets. He also plucked a stunner to dismiss Prithvi Shaw.

Vaibhav Arora [IP]: 8/10

Turning out for the first time in IPL 2024, Arora got the ball to hoop around, and he played an instrumental role in KKR's win. He finished with three scalps, including the big one of Shaw.