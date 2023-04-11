DC vs MI, IPL 2023: Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi pitch history and IPL records

The Arun Jaitley Stadium will play host to tonight's IPL 2023 match between Delhi Capitals (DC) and Mumbai Indians (MI). The two teams are at the bottom of the standings right now and desperately need a win in the competition.

MI have suffered two defeats in two matches of IPL 2023 so far. They lost their season opener against the Royal Challengers Bangalore, which was followed by a loss against the Chennai Super Kings.

Meanwhile, DC have lost their games against Gujarat Titans, Lucknow Super Giants and Rajasthan Royals so far in the tournament.

Ahead of the clash between Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians, here's a look at the pitch history details of the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi IPL records & stats

The pitch in Delhi equally helps the bowlers and the batters. In the previous game on this ground, the Gujarat Titans comfortably chased down a 163-run target.

Teams batting second have won 43 out of the 77 matches hosted by Delhi, which is why the captain winning the toss may look to field first tonight.

The average first-innings score in Delhi is 162, but teams batting first should aim to score around 175 runs to be on the safer side.

Here are some other important stats you need to know from previous IPL games hosted by Delhi:

IPL matches played: 77.

Matches won by teams batting first: 34.

Matches won by teams batting second: 43.

Matches Tied: 0.

Matches Abandoned: 0.

Highest individual score: 128 - Rishabh Pant (DC) vs. Sunrisers Hyderabad, 2018.

Best bowling figures: 5/13 - Lasith Malinga (MI) vs. Delhi Capitals, 2011.

Highest team score: 231/4 - Delhi Capitals vs. Punjab Kings, 2011.

Lowest team score: 83 - Delhi Capitals vs. Chennai Super Kings, 2013.

Highest successful run-chase: 219/6 - Mumbai Indians vs. Chennai Super Kings, 2021.

Average first-innings score: 162.

Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi Pitch report

The pitch report of the Arun Jaitley Stadium for the Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians match will be telecast live a few minutes before the toss. Looking at the scorecards of the last few matches played in Delhi, fans can assume that the pitch will be good for batting.

Fast bowlers took more wickets than the spinners in the previous game hosted by Delhi, hinting that the pacers could dominate the proceedings tonight as well.

Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi Last IPL match

Gujarat Titans beat Delhi Capitals by six wickets in the previous IPL game hosted by Delhi earlier this season. DC posted 162 runs on the board in the first innings, while Rashid Khan and Mohammed Shami scalped three wickets each for GT.

In reply, GT reached 163/4 in 18.1 overs, thanks to a half-century from Sai Sudharsan. Anrich Nortje was the pick of the bowlers for DC with figures of 2/39 in four overs.

Brief Scores: Delhi Capitals 162/8 (David Warner 37, Rashid Khan 3/31) lost to Gujarat Titans 163/4 (Sai Sudharsan 62*, Anrich Nortje 2/39) by six wickets.

