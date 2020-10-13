DC vs RR: Expected playing XI for both teams

The 30th match of IPL 2020 will be played on 14th October 2020 between the Delhi Capitals (DC) and the Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

DC is currently in second place on the IPL 2020 points table, having won five out of their seven matches so far while RR is in sixth place with just three wins and four losses.

DC and RR have played 21 matches against each other in the IPL. RR have won 11 matches, while DC have managed to win the remaining ten. RR have also won the IPL title once whereas DC have never lifted the IPL trophy.

When the two sides met last year, the Capitals won both the encounters. DC finished IPL 2019 in third place while RR ended up at the seventh position in the points table.

On that note, let’s look at the probable playing XIs for both teams.

Delhi Capitals (DC)

Ajinkya Rahane (Image Credits: IPLT20.com)

Rishabh Pant will take more time to recover from his injury suffered in the previous encounter between these two teams. This means Ajinkya Rahane and Alex Carey should retain their places. Despite losing the last match against Mumbai Indians, there are no changes expected in the playing XI.

Probable XI: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer (C), Alex Carey (WK), Marcus Stoinis, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje.

Rajasthan Royals (RR)

Ben Stokes (Image Credits: IPLT20.com)

With Ben Stokes coming into the equation, RR look much more balanced as a side. There does not seem to be any reason for the inaugural IPL winners to make any change to the team which defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad on Sunday.

This means Robin Uthappa should keep his place in the XI despite his poor form so far this season.

Probable XI: Jos Buttler (WK), Robin Uthappa, Sanju Samson, Steven Smith (C), Ben Stokes, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Jofra Archer, Shreyas Gopal, Jaydev Unadkat, Kartik Tyagi.