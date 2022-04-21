DC vs RR head to head stats for Match 34, IPL 2022

The 34th match of IPL 2022 will feature two teams from the northern part of the country - Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Delhi Capitals (DC). Both franchises have been impressive so far this season. RR hold third position in the points table, while DC are sixth.

A win against the Rajasthan Royals tomorrow evening could take the Delhi Capitals' tally to eight points, thereby increasing their chances of a place in the top four. RR, too, have an opportunity to climb to the top of the standings with a victory at the Wankhede Stadium.

Speaking of the match between DC and RR, here are some important head-to-head stats you need to know ahead of their clash in Mumbai.

DC vs RR head to head records

The head-to-head record between the Delhi Capitals and the Rajasthan Royals stands even at 12-12. The two teams have beaten each other 12 times in the history of the IPL.

Last 5 DC vs RR match results

DC have a 4-1 lead in the head-to-head record in their last five matches against RR. Here are the results of those five games:

DC (154/6) beat RR (121/6) by 33 runs, Sep 25, 2021 RR (150/7) beat DC (147/8) by 3 wickets, Apr 15, 2021 DC (161/7) beat RR (148/8) by 13 runs, Oct 14, 2020 DC (184/8) beat RR (138) by 46 runs, Oct 9, 2020 DC (121/5) beat RR (115/9) by 5 wickets, May 4, 2019

Last 5 match results of DC in Wankhede Stadium

Delhi Capitals have played only one game at the Wankhede Stadium in IPL 2022. Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) beat them by 16 runs in that game.

RCB (189/5) beat DC (173/7) by 16 runs, Apr 16, 2022

Last 5 match results of RR in Wankhede Stadium

Rajasthan Royals have a 50% win record at the Wankhede Stadium in IPL 2022. While they beat the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), they suffered a defeat at the hands of RCB.

Here's a look at their match results:

RR (165/6) beat LSG (162/8) by 3 runs, Apr 10, 2022 RCB (173/6) beat RR (169/3) by 4 wickets, Apr 5, 2022

LIVE POLL Q. Will Jos Buttler score a 100 against DC? Yes No 8 votes so far

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee