Du Plessis to stay on as South Africa Test captain

Faf du Plessis will stay on as South Africa's Test captain, though a new skipper could well be selected for the one-day side.

Cricket South Africa (CSA) announced a restructuring of the Proteas team on Sunday, confirming Ottis Gibson, whose exit was first announced on Sunday, would not be coach for the upcoming tour of India.

South Africa endured a disappointing World Cup campaign, winning three out of nine matches as they were eliminated in the group stage.

A CSA statement also hinted that an interim captain could be selected ahead of the India tour, but acting director of cricket Corrie van Zyl has confirmed Du Plessis will keep his role for the Test team, if not the ODI side.

"Faf will be the captain of the Test team and then we will talk about the white-ball strategy to 2023 and how that will affect decision-making," Van Zyl told a news conference.

"It's important to look forward to 2023 as well. We need a strategy to 2023, so in terms of appointing the captain we will look at how we approach that. We are having a selection meeting in the next day and a half to confirm that."

.@TGmoroe explains the reasons behind the decision to adopt a new structure for the Proteas men’s team. #CSAbriefing pic.twitter.com/LwH3hyOpBp — Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) August 6, 2019

Meanwhile, CSA chief executive Thabang Moroe indicated the search for a new coach may take longer than initially anticipated.

"We will try to make sure that before the English tour starts [in December], we will have permanent employees in place," Moroe said.

"But this is a different environment, so depending on who the director of cricket is talking to, that might delay the deadline. We've set the deadline but might not meet it."