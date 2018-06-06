Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
Contact Policies Blog GDPR Compliance Affiliate

IPL 2018: 11 cricketers who had a forgettable IPL

Here is a list of players who didn't exactly set the IPL alight this time around

Soham Sarkhel
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10 06 Jun 2018, 13:49 IST
438

Disclaimer: This article doesn’t mean disrespect to any of the cricketers it mentions. I hope it is widely understood that playing cricket at the highest level is an extremely tough ask.


Rajasthan Royals v Delhi Daredevils - IPL T20 cricket
Rajasthan Royals v Delhi Daredevils - IPL T20 cricket

IPL 2018. It could have very well been 2011. CSK won the title. MS Dhoni hit sixes at will. Shane Watson changed games with his batting. Shikhar Dhawan scored enough runs to keep him in the top fray of Indian batsmen, without topping the batch. The perception of Piyush Chawla’s importance to his team depended strictly on a match-to-match basis. Ajinkya Rahane scored a six once every three IPL innings. RCB didn't get their hands on the title. Steve Smith was absent.

The aftermath of the IPL has seen many articles, most glorifying the best performers and innovators this season. In such a case, it isn’t a bad idea to compile the XI who failed to live up to expectations in IPL 2018. This list contains players who took the onus on themselves to make the mass feel good about themselves. How disenchanting would life be otherwise, if you see AB de Villiers hopping around his crease to reverse-sweep a 140 kph delivery for a six in stark comparison to your best personal achievement of a presentable cover-drive against a 90 kph trundler, eight years back.

Five games have been set as the minimum condition for the players to make this unprecedented list. There are no restrictions on the foreign quota in this XI, but if you want to be a purist, feel free to replace any of them from the substitutes bench.

1) Wriddhiman Saha (10 innings, 122 runs, S/R of 119.60)

Rajasthan Royals v Sunrisers Hyderabad - IPL T20
Wriddhiman Saha: Played very few shots like these in IPL 2018.

All of us can agree on the fact that Manish Pandey had a terrible season, even then, Saha scored 162 runs lesser than him. It was not even the fact that Saha was continuously played out of his position as a lower-order power-hitter. In half his innings, he batted as an opener, his ideal spot in T20s. His batting had flashes of Nayan Mongia’s ineptness from the glorious 1990s. A good keeper, even exceptional on some counts, but as soon as Saha crossed the lines to make the journey to the front of the stumps, he made them look like the Berlin Wall. Kedar Jadhav scored more sixes in the only innings that he batted in this IPL compared to Saha’s entire season.

Page 1 of 5 Next
IPL 2018 Delhi Daredevils Rajasthan Royals Yuvraj Singh Ben Stokes IPL 2018 Teams & Squad IPL 2018 News
IPL 2018 : 5 expensive buys that didn't impress
RELATED STORY
IPL 2018: 3 all-rounders who have flopped in this year's IPL
RELATED STORY
IPL 2018: 5 biggest flops of the season
RELATED STORY
IPL 2018, Match 6: Rajasthan Royals (RR) Predicted 11 to...
RELATED STORY
IPL 2018, RR vs DD: 5 Talking Points
RELATED STORY
IPL 2017: 5 youngest IPL debutants
RELATED STORY
IPL 2018: 5 cheap buys from last year who received big...
RELATED STORY
IPL 2018: 5 expensive players who can turn out to be big...
RELATED STORY
IPL 2018, DD vs RR Delhi Daredevils (DD) today's probable...
RELATED STORY
5 IPL stars who destroyed the myth that Test batsmen...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
Match 53 | Sat, 19 May
RR 164/5 (20.0 ov)
RCB 134/10 (19.2 ov)
Rajasthan Royals win by 30 runs
RR VS RCB live score
Match 54 | Sat, 19 May
SRH 172/9 (20.0 ov)
KKR 173/5 (19.4 ov)
Kolkata Knight Riders win by 5 wickets
SRH VS KKR live score
Match 55 | Sun, 20 May
DD 174/4 (20.0 ov)
MI 163/10 (19.3 ov)
Delhi Daredevils win by 11 runs
DD VS MI live score
Match 56 | Sun, 20 May
KXIP 153/10 (19.4 ov)
CSK 159/5 (19.1 ov)
Chennai Super Kings win by 5 wickets
KXIP VS CSK live score
Qualifier 1 | Tue, 22 May
SRH 139/7 (20.0 ov)
CSK 140/8 (19.1 ov)
Chennai Super Kings win by 2 wickets
SRH VS CSK live score
Eliminator | Wed, 23 May
KKR 169/7 (20.0 ov)
RR 144/4 (20.0 ov)
Kolkata Knight Riders win by 25 runs
KKR VS RR live score
Qualifier 2 | Fri, 25 May
SRH 174/7 (20.0 ov)
KKR 160/9 (20.0 ov)
Sunrisers Hyderabad win by 14 runs
SRH VS KKR live score
Final | Sun, 27 May
SRH 178/6 (20.0 ov)
CSK 181/2 (18.3 ov)
Chennai Super Kings win by 8 wickets
SRH VS CSK live score
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
England v Pakistan NatWest Test Series #NoBoundaries 2018
England v India Vitality IT20 Series 2018
Afghanistan v Bangladesh Twenty20 Series 2018
England v Australia Royal London ODI Series 2018
England v Australia Vitality IT20 2018
Australia in England Tour Matches 2018
India v Afghanistan Test 2018
Ireland v India Twenty20 Series 2018
Tri-Series in Zimbabwe 2018
West Indies v Sri Lanka Test Series 2018
Aboriginal XI in England Tour Matches 2018
Scotland v England ODI 2018
Scotland v Pakistan Twenty20 Series 2018
West Indies v Bangladesh Test Series 2018
Royal London One-Day Cup 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
Tri-Series in Netherlands 2018
Varsity One-Day Match 2018
Triangular A Team Series in England 2018
India A in England Tour Matches 2018
Varsity Four-Day Match 2018
Under 19 Warm-ups 2018
India A v West Indies A Four-Day Series in England 2018
Vitality Blast 2018