IPL 2021: 5 new recruits to watch out for

IPL 2021 has just gotten underway. With some of the biggest names in world cricket in action, the most celebrated T20 league on the planet promises a thrill-ride for players and fans alike. With the mini auction taking place earlier this year in Februrary, all the 8 teams look solid on paper and have been raring to go once again. With each franchise looking to groom its youngsters, the IPL has consistently proved to be the perfect launchpad for budding talent. Let's take a look at some of the bright prospects who might light up IPL 2021.

Note: We are considering only players aged 23 or under, and hence omitting the likes of Shahrukh Khan (Punjab Kings), Lukman Meriwala and Ripal Patel (Delhi Capitals), Rajat Patidar (Royal Challengers Bangalore), R Sai Kishore and C Hari Nishanth (Chennai Super Kings).

Mumbai Indians surprisingly opted to reinforce their fast bowling stocks at the auction with the addition of 20-year-old Marco Jansen from South Africa. Since making his debut in the 2017/18 season, Marco has consistently clocked over 140 km/h and is a handy bat lower down the order. Standing at 6'8'', he can unsettle batsmen with deceptive pace and uncomfortable bounce. At this year's auction, he was picked up at his base price of 20 lakhs after being on the radar for MI for more than three years.

With the likes of Jasprit Bumrah and Trent Boult being certain starters, Marco isn't expected to feature in every match. But this experience will definitely hold him in good stead for the future.

