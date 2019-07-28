×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Five players who should be on the waiting list of the Indian team

Shubham Kulkarni
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
697   //    28 Jul 2019, 12:59 IST

Shreyas Gopal had a sensational IPL.
Shreyas Gopal had a sensational IPL.

After a disappointing exit for the Indian team in the semi-final of the World Cup, the focus now shifts to the next series which is against the West Indies. There are quite a few things to look forward to in the upcoming series in the Caribbean. India will look to build their final combination for the T20 World Cup which is going to take place next year.

On the other hand, the World Test Championship starts with the two Tests against the Windies. India are No.1 in the Test rankings and would look to perform well in the championship to seal their status as the best Test team around.

Squads of all the three formats were announced a few days ago and there were some surprises. Hardik Pandya and Jasprit Bumrah are rested whereas MS Dhoni isn’t available. Khaleel Ahmed and Navdeep Saini got call-ups and Shreyas Iyer and Manish Pandey too were picked as batsmen.

Wriddhiman Saha will make a comeback after quite some time in the longest format. Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal have either been dropped or rested from the T20I squad but the reason for their omissions has not been mentioned.

There are quite a few players who missed out on the selection but could be on the cusp of the India team based on their recent performances. Here is the list of five such players.

#5. Srikar Bharat

Srikar Bharat. Source: Facebook.
Srikar Bharat. Source: Facebook.

The chairman of selectors MSK Prasad, while announcing the squads, mentioned that Kona Srikar Bharat, the wicket-keeper batsman from Andhra, was very close to getting a call-up. Instead of picking him, the selectors went ahead with Wriddhiman Saha which is fair enough considering that he was the first-choice wicket-keeper before getting injured.

Having said that, Bharat has been brilliant for India A. Since July 2018, he has scored 686 runs at an average of 56.16 with three hundreds and two half-centuries. He has 41 catches and six stumpings to his name.

In his last first-class season, he scored 829 runs at an average of 43.63 with three centuries and three half-centuries. He has been consistent with the bat and assured behind the stumps as well. At the moment the selectors have gone safe by picking Saha but it won’t be a surprise if Bharat is picked for India in the near future.

1 / 5 NEXT
Tags:
Indian Cricket Team India A cricket team Mayank Agarwal Shubman Gill Indian team squad Indian Cricket Team Under Kohli IPL 2019 Teams & Squads
Advertisement
4 Players who can be a surprise inclusion in India's Asia Cup squad
RELATED STORY
Top 5 performers from India A v West Indies A ODI series
RELATED STORY
Deodhar Trophy 2018-19: Best XI
RELATED STORY
Exclusive: 'Mr Consistent' Abhimanyu Easwaran hopes to make India cut soon
RELATED STORY
Top 6 Performers of Deodhar Trophy 2018
RELATED STORY
Meet Indian cricket's next big thing! Exclusive interview with India A batsman Abhimanyu Easwaran
RELATED STORY
Rinku Singh suspended by BCCI for violating regulations
RELATED STORY
Senior Women's One-Day League: Top 5 performances so far
RELATED STORY
3 Uncapped Indian players who should be in the Indian team
RELATED STORY
WI v IND 2019: 3 youngsters who deserved a chance in India's ODI team
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
2nd ODI
BAN 18/0 (4.1 ov)
SL
LIVE
Bangladesh won the toss and elected to bat.
BAN VS SL live score
1st Test | Thu, 01 Aug, 03:30 PM
England
Australia
ENG VS AUS preview
Only Test | Wed, 24 Jul
ENG 85/10 & 303/10
IRE 207/10 & 38/10
England won by 143 runs
ENG VS IRE live score
Match 6 | Today, 03:30 PM
England Under 19s
Bangladesh Under 19s
ENU VS BAU preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
Bangladesh in Sri Lanka 2019
India in West Indies 2019
Australia in England 2019
New Zealand in Sri Lanka 2019
Ireland in England 2019
Australia Women in England 2019
European Cricket League
Global T20 Canada
Under 19 Tri-Series 2019 in England
English Domestic Twenty20 Competition
United Arab Emirates in Netherlands 2019
Tri-Series in Scotland 2019
English County Championship Division One
English County Championship Division Two
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us