From IPL archives: Best Playing XI of 2009 season

Deccan Chargers emerged as the winners of the 2009 edition of the IPL

After a successful inaugural edition, the league took a major blow as the dates of the second season of the IPL clashed with the dates of the general elections in India. It led BCCI to think of an alternative place to host the second season. South Africa got the nod from the BCCI to host the second edition of the Indian Premier League.

Although there was a change in location and the audience, the second season of the league turned out to be a huge success. It also contributed in promoting cricket to the global audience.

The second season of the Indian Premier League shaped many cricketing careers. The league paved way for many young cricketers to showcase their skills. Some players took the opportunity and excelled while some had a tough time on the pitch.

Here are a few players who had a stellar season and thus made into the best playing XI of the second season of the IPL.

Matthew Hayden

Matches Played: 12

Runs Scored: 572

Strike-Rate: 144.81

The tall left-hander from Australia had played just four matches in the first season with a decent outing but came roaring back in the second edition of IPL. He scored a mammoth 572 runs from just 12 innings and helped Chennai Super Kings finish at second place in the points table. He almost single-handedly won matches for Chennai Super Kings with his destructive batting.

Even having played fewer matches than many players, Hayden emerged as the top scorer of the league. He scored 572 runs at a thunderous strike-rate of 144.81 which helped Chennai Super Kings get off to a flier during the powerplays.

Hayden was not just famous for his aggressive batting but also for his trend during later years in the third season of IPL by unveiling his new bat called Mongoose. This bat was a huge hit among the fans.

