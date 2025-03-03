Full list of KKR captains and their records since IPL 2020 ft. Ajinkya Rahane

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) named Ajinkya Rahane as their captain for the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The franchise also announced Venkatesh Iyer as the side's vice-captain for the 2025 season.

Ajinkya Rahane was released by the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) after the 2024 season and was acquired by KKR at his base price of ₹1.50 crore.

The veteran has played 185 IPL games and scored 4642 runs at an average of 30.14 and strike-rate of 123.42, with two hundreds and 30 fifties.

KKR are the defending champions, winning the championship last season under Shreyas Iyer's captaincy. However, they did not retain or buy him back at the mega auction. On that note, here is the list of captains they have had in the IPL since 2020 and their records.

Full list of KKR captains and their records since IPL 2020:

Dinesh Karthik (2020)

Former Indian wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik led KKR from 2018 to 2020. However, in 2020, Karthik captained the side for the first half before handing over the captaincy to Eoin Morgan for the rest of the season.

While they won four out of those even games, Karthik scored only 108 runs with the bat. Therefore, to focus more on his batting and contribute to the team, he handed over the captaincy halfway through the 2020 season.

# Eoin Morgan (2020-21)

Former England skipper Eoin Morgan took over as KKR captain half-way through the 2020 season. Out of the seven games where he led, the side won only three and finished fifth on the table overall with seven wins from 14 matches.

In the next season, they finished fourth and made the playoffs, with Morgan leading for the entire tournament. They also made it to the final but eventually lost to CSK. Morgan led the team in 24 matches across two seasons with 11 wins and 12 defeats, and a win percentage of 45.83%.

Shreyas Iyer (2022-2024)

Shreyas Iyer celebrates after leading Kolkata to victory in IPL 2024 - Source: Getty

Shreyas Iyer led KKR for two seasons in 2022 and 2024. He missed the 2023 season due to an injury. In 2022, the team won only six matches and finished seventh, failing to make the playoffs.

However, when he returned in 2024, he led them to glory, as they beat Sunrisers Hyderabad to win their third IPL title. Post 2020, Shreyas has been the most successful captain for the franchise, with 17 wins from 29 games and a win percentage of 58.62.

Nitish Rana (2023)

Nitish Rana led KKR in the absence of Shreyas Iyer during the IPL 2023 season. The team failed to make the playoffs, finishing seventh on the table with just six wins and 12 points from 14 matches.

Rana has six wins and eight defeats from 14 games, with a win percentage of 42.85%, under his belt.

Ajinkya Rahane (2025)

After being acquired by KKR at the mega auction for his base price, Ajinkya Rahane is now set to lead the side in the IPL 2025 season. Rahane brings in immense experience as a captain, having led teams in the IPL in the past as well.

Moreover, he has also captained the Indian team and Mumbai, leading the latter to glory in various competitions. Rahane will have his task cut out as skipper of KKR with them being the defending champions heading into the new season.

