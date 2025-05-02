Full list of players ruled out midway through IPL 2025 ft. Glenn Maxwell

The 50th match of IPL 2025 was played between Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Thursday, May 1. MI thumped RR by 100 runs to move to the top of the points table. In contrast, Rajasthan were eliminated after suffering their eighth loss in 11 matches.

Apart from on-field action, IPL 2025 has also been in the news for fitness issues with a number of players. Umran Malik (Kolkata Knight Riders), Lizaad Williams, Allah Ghazanfar (both Mumbai Indians) and Brydon Carse (Sunrisers Hyderabad) were ruled out before the start of the T20 league. On the other hand, senior pacer Jasprit Bumrah missed MI's initial few matches due to a back injury.

A number of prominent names have been ruled out midway through IPL 2025 as well, forcing some of the franchises to alter their plans to some extent. Below is the list of players who have been ruled out midway through the ongoing T20 league.

Sandeep Sharma (Rajasthan Royals)

RR pacer Sandeep Sharma was ruled out of IPL 2025 after fracturing his finger in the home game against Gujarat Titans (GT) on April 28. The right-arm pacer hurt himself while attempting to stop a drive from Shubman Gill off his own bowling. On May 1, RR issued an official statement on Sandeep's unavailability. The pacer played 10 matches, claiming nine wickets, with a best of 2-21.

Glenn Maxwell (Punjab Kings)

Punjab Kings (PBKS) all-rounder Glenn Maxwell missed the franchise’s away clash against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on April 30. Speaking at the toss, PBKS skipper Shreyas Iyer revealed that Maxwell had a fractured finger.

On May 1, Punjab confirmed that the Aussie all-rounder had been ruled out of the remainder of IPL 2025 through a social media post. Maxwell had a horror season, especially with the bat, scoring only 48 runs in six innings. He did better with the ball, claiming four wickets with his off spin.

Vignesh Puthur (Mumbai Indians)

Kerala's young left-arm wrist spinner Vignesh Puthur made a memorable start to his IPL 2025 campaign, claiming 3-32 on debut against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at Chepauk. The 24-year-old was, however, recently ruled out of IPL 2025 due to a bone stress reactions in both shins, as per ESPNcricinfo. MI signed uncapped leg spinner Raghu Sharma as Puthur's replacement for ₹30 lakh.

Ruturaj Gaikwad (Chennai Super Kings)

In a major blow for five-time champions CSK, their skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad was ruled out of IPL 2025 due to an elbow injury after playing just five matches in the season. Gaikwad suffered the injury during CSK's clash against Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Guwahati on March 30. He was hit on his elbow (unprotected) after missing a ball from Tushar Deshpande.

The right-handed batter scored 122 runs in five innings in IPL 2025 at an average of 24.40 and a strike rate of 150.61, with 2 fifties. CSK picked young Mumbai batter Ayush Mhatre as Gaikwad replacement. Meanwhile, MS Dhoni has been leading the side in the regular captain's absence.

Adam Zampa (Sunrisers Hyderabad)

SRH leg spinner Adam Zampa was ruled out of IPL 2025 due to a shoulder injury. As per a report in ESPNcricinfo, he suffered some shoulder soreness after playing in the franchise's first couple of matches. Zampa claimed 1-48 and 1-46 in the two matches he played. The Aussies has been replaced by young Karnataka batter Ravichandran Smaran.

Glenn Phillips (Gujarat Titans)

All-rounder Glenn Phillips' IPL 2025 campaign came to a premature end after he suffered a groin injury while fielding in GT's match against SRH in Hyderabad on April 6. He came on as a substitute fielder in the match, but limped off a few minutes later, clutching his groin. Phillips did not play any match for GT in IP 2025. He was replaced by former Sri Lankan captain Dasun Shanaka.

Lockie Ferguson (Punjab Kings)

Injury-prone fast bowler Lockie Ferguson hobbled off the field after bowling just two balls in PBKS' IPL 2025 clash against SRH in Hyderabad on April 12. Subsequently, Punjab bowling coach James Hopes confirmed that the Kiwi pacer had a pretty serious injury and was unlikely to make a comeback. Ferguson played four matches in IPL 2025, claiming five scalps at an average of 20.80.

Gurjapneet Singh (Chennai Super Kings)

Tamil Nadu left-arm pacer Gurjapneet Singh was ruled out of IPL 2025 due to an injury and was subsequently replaced by batter Dewald Brevis. An official statement on iplt20.com on April 18 confirmed that CSK had signed Brevis as Gurjapneet's replacement. Gurjapneet did not play any match for the Chennai franchise in IPL 2025.

(Note: Shardul Thakur replaced Mohsin Khan in Lucknow Super Giants squad before their opening match on March 24.)

