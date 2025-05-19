Full list of Zimbabwe players who have been part of the IPL ft. Blessing Muzarabani

Only a few Zimbabwe players have been a part of the Indian Premier League (IPL) following its inception in 2008. Most recently, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) signed pacer Blessing Muzarabani as a temporary replacement for Lungi Ngidi for IPL 2025.

Ad

Muzarabani is only the fifth Zimbabwe player to be a part of the T20 league. The African side has seen steady resurgence as a cricketing nation over the years, with several players making a name for themselves, not just in international cricket, but in franchise cricket as well.

On that note, here is the complete list of Zimbabwe players who have been a part of the IPL.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Third ODI - Zimbabwe v South Africa - Source: Getty

Former Zimbabwe wicket-keeper batter Tatenda Taibu was the first player from his nation to be a part of the IPL. He was signed by the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) ahead of the 2008 season for ₹50 Lakh.

Ad

He got limited opportunities during the season, playing just three matches, where he could not deliver any performance of significance. The right-hander scored just 31 runs from three innings at an average of 10.33 and a strike-rate of 119.23 with a top score of 15.

It was his first and last season in the league.

South Africa v Zimbabwe - ICC World Twenty20 2012: Group C - Source: Getty

Former left-arm spinner Ray Price became the second Zimbabwe player after Tatenda Taibu to play in the IPL. He was a part of the Mumbai Indians (MI) during the 2011 season.

Ad

Ray Price went unsold at the 2011 auction but came in as a replacement for Moises Henriques midway through the season. However, like Taibu, Price did not have a long run or a remarkable stint in the league either.

He played just one game for MI against KKR, where he returned with figures of 0/33 from three overs. It was his first and last IPL game.

#3 Brendan Taylor

West Indies v Zimbabwe - ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifier - Source: Getty

Former Zimbabwe captain and iconic batter Brendan Taylor is among the few big names to have played the sport for their country. The wicket-keeper batter was a part of the league during the 2014 season.

Ad

At the 2014 auction, Brendan Taylor was picked by SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) for ₹30 Lakh. However, he did not feature in a single match.

He was released by SRH ahead of the 2015 season and did not feature in the league after that.

Zimbabwe v Oman: Super 6 - ICC Men´s Cricket World Cup Qualifier Zimbabwe 2023 - Source: Getty

All-rounder Sikandar Raza is among the notable players from Zimbabwe who have performed well in different leagues across the globe.

Ad

He was acquired by Punjab Kings (PBKS) for ₹50 Lakh ahead of the 2023 IPL season. Raza played seven games that term and scored 139 runs with one half-century. He also picked up three wickets with the ball.

Raza played for PBKS in the 2024 season as well. He featured in two games and scored 43 runs, making him the only player from Zimbabwe to have played multiple seasons of the league. He went unsold during the 2025 mega auction.

Ad

#1 Blessing Muzarabani

Zimbabwe v Oman: Super 6 - ICC Men´s Cricket World Cup Qualifier Zimbabwe 2023 - Source: Getty

As mentioned earlier, Blessing Muzarabani is only the fifth Zimbabwe player in the IPL. He has been signed by RCB in the ongoing season as a temporary replacement for South Africa pacer Lungi Ngidi. The South Africa speedster will leave on May 26 to join the Proteas squad for the World Test Championship (WTC) final.

Ad

Muzarabani will thus be available only after May 26. He comes in at his base price of ₹75 lakh as he was unsold at the mega auction last year.

He has played 118 T20s so far and has picked up 127 wickets at an average of 23.33 and an economy rate of 7.24.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rishab Vm Rishabh is an Indian Sports writer at Sportskeeda who covers Kabaddi, Hockey, Indian football and Olympic sports for the website. He has an overall experience of around 3 years and has worked with My Khel in the past along with interning at The News Minute, Times Network and Deccan Herald.



Rishabh has done MA in Media and Communication Studies. He also worked in Sportskeeda’s Comms team and won the ‘Commentator of the Month’ award twice. He covered the Pro Kabbadi League and two of his articles were also featured on Jaipur Pink Panthers’ official website.



Rishabh started following sports after 2020 Olympics and also after his experience of watching Bengaluru FC at the Kanteerava Stadium in the ISL between 2019 and 2023. His favorite athlete is Neeraj Chopra as he’s brought a revolution in Indian sports. His historic gold medal win at the 2020 Olympics left a lasting impact on Rishabh.



He strives to ensure that his articles are accurate and he verifies information from multiple credible sources. When not working, he likes playing badminton and football. Know More