Full list of Zimbabwe players who have been part of the IPL ft. Blessing Muzarabani

Only a few Zimbabwe players have been a part of the Indian Premier League (IPL) following its inception in 2008. Most recently, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) signed pacer Blessing Muzarabani as a temporary replacement for Lungi Ngidi for IPL 2025.
Muzarabani is only the fifth Zimbabwe player to be a part of the T20 league. The African side has seen steady resurgence as a cricketing nation over the years, with several players making a name for themselves, not just in international cricket, but in franchise cricket as well.
On that note, here is the complete list of Zimbabwe players who have been a part of the IPL.
#5 Tatenda Taibu
Former Zimbabwe wicket-keeper batter Tatenda Taibu was the first player from his nation to be a part of the IPL. He was signed by the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) ahead of the 2008 season for ₹50 Lakh.
He got limited opportunities during the season, playing just three matches, where he could not deliver any performance of significance. The right-hander scored just 31 runs from three innings at an average of 10.33 and a strike-rate of 119.23 with a top score of 15.
It was his first and last season in the league.
#4 Ray Price
Former left-arm spinner Ray Price became the second Zimbabwe player after Tatenda Taibu to play in the IPL. He was a part of the Mumbai Indians (MI) during the 2011 season.
Ray Price went unsold at the 2011 auction but came in as a replacement for Moises Henriques midway through the season. However, like Taibu, Price did not have a long run or a remarkable stint in the league either.
He played just one game for MI against KKR, where he returned with figures of 0/33 from three overs. It was his first and last IPL game.
#3 Brendan Taylor
Former Zimbabwe captain and iconic batter Brendan Taylor is among the few big names to have played the sport for their country. The wicket-keeper batter was a part of the league during the 2014 season.
At the 2014 auction, Brendan Taylor was picked by SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) for ₹30 Lakh. However, he did not feature in a single match.
He was released by SRH ahead of the 2015 season and did not feature in the league after that.
#2 Sikandar Raza
All-rounder Sikandar Raza is among the notable players from Zimbabwe who have performed well in different leagues across the globe.
He was acquired by Punjab Kings (PBKS) for ₹50 Lakh ahead of the 2023 IPL season. Raza played seven games that term and scored 139 runs with one half-century. He also picked up three wickets with the ball.
Raza played for PBKS in the 2024 season as well. He featured in two games and scored 43 runs, making him the only player from Zimbabwe to have played multiple seasons of the league. He went unsold during the 2025 mega auction.
#1 Blessing Muzarabani
As mentioned earlier, Blessing Muzarabani is only the fifth Zimbabwe player in the IPL. He has been signed by RCB in the ongoing season as a temporary replacement for South Africa pacer Lungi Ngidi. The South Africa speedster will leave on May 26 to join the Proteas squad for the World Test Championship (WTC) final.
Muzarabani will thus be available only after May 26. He comes in at his base price of ₹75 lakh as he was unsold at the mega auction last year.
He has played 118 T20s so far and has picked up 127 wickets at an average of 23.33 and an economy rate of 7.24.
Get real-time updates on IPL 2025, live scores, IPL Prediction, match schedule, points table,Result & squad -CSK, MI, RCB, KKR, SRH, LSG, DC, GT, PBKS